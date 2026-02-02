Sharpie® Makes Its Mark at the 68th Annual GRAMMY Awards® With Nominee Teddy Swims

As an official sponsor of the 2026 GRAMMY Awards, Sharpie made the night even more memorable for fans and talent alike through the Sharpie Fan Zone. Fans were able to get signatures from their favorite artists with the Sharpie S-Gel Copper pen, designed for unforgettable signatures and a smooth, elevated writing experience worthy of the red carpet.

A first-time GRAMMY nominee in 2025 for Best New Artist, Swims returned to the GRAMMY stage this year with a nomination for Best Pop Vocal Album for I've Tried Everything but Therapy (Part 2). He celebrated the occasion in the Sharpie Fan Zone, signing memorabilia and engaging fans throughout the evening in spontaneous interactions that reflect Sharpie's place at the intersection of music, culture, and fan connection.

"Getting to share a night like the GRAMMYs with fans means a lot to me," said Teddy Swims. "Sharpie has a legacy of showing up at the biggest moments in culture, and having it in hand while meeting fans and signing autographs made it even more special."

The activation also signals the start of a broader year of Sharpie showing up across pop culture, sports, art, and other creative spaces where self-expression and connection take center stage.

"Sharpie has long been a part of music culture, from handwritten lyrics and setlists to fan signs and autographs, said Kris Malkoski, President of Learning & Development, Newell Brands. "We continued that legacy last night, which represented a powerful intersection of artistry, authenticity, and connection at one of music's biggest stages."

Sharpie S-Gel Copper pens deliver a writing experience that embodies sophistication. A refined, refillable S-Gel with a premium copper body, bold black ink, and no‑smear, no‑smudge, no‑bleed technology, this pen delivers smooth, vivid writing and even includes a bonus ink refill. Sold at Target and Amazon.

About Sharpie®

In 1964, the iconic Sharpie Fine black marker became the first pen-style permanent marker, and today Sharpie offers a wide selection of permanent markers, pens, highlighters, and more for the classroom, the office, and at home. Having perfected the permanent marker, Sharpie has gone on to innovate across all types of writing tools. Made to write on, stand out on, and stay on practically any surface, it is the Permanent Marker born for courageous self-expression that never, ever fades from glory. All Sharpie products are designed for precision and performance to bring your vision to life, transforming the ordinary to bold and creative with intensely brilliant colors that elicit vibrant impressions. The ink dries quickly and resists water and fading, allowing creations to stand the test of time. Permanent Markers from Sharpie are made to write on various mediums including paper, plastic, metal, and most other surfaces.

About Teddy Swims

Reigning from Atlanta, GA, Grammy-nominated vocal powerhouse Teddy Swims (born Jaten Dimsdale) has been putting in real work for years. A quiet, steady grind brought him to the forefront with record-breaking songs, sold-out global tours, and iconic performances. With a voice that effortlessly blends R&B, soul, and pop, Swims captivates listeners with raw emotion, soulful resonance, and lyrics that explore love, loss, and self-discovery.

His rise reached new heights with I've Tried Everything But Therapy, a multi-part debut album that produced the Diamond-certified global smash "Lose Control." The song hit #1 on the Billboard Hot 100, became the longest-charting Hot 100 hit in history, topped five radio formats, and has surpassed 4 billion streams while his catalog has eclipsed over 12 billion streams. Swims earned his first Grammy nomination in 2025 for Best New Artist and is up for Best Pop Vocal Album this year for I've Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 2). He also embarked on a sold-out world tour in support of the album and is set to play major festivals this year including Coachella, Bonnaroo, and Bottlerock.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands (NASDAQ: NWL) is a leading global consumer goods company with a strong portfolio of well-known brands, including Rubbermaid, Sharpie®, Graco®, Coleman®, Rubbermaid Commercial Products®, Yankee Candle®, Paper Mate®, FoodSaver®, Dymo®, EXPO®, Elmer's®, Oster®, NUK®, Spontex® and Campingaz®. Newell Brands is focused on delighting consumers by lighting up everyday moments.

