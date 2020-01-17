GradGuard™ Expands Campus Development Leadership Team to Serve Its Rapidly Growing Network of Colleges and Universities

PHOENIX, Jan. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GradGuard™, an authority at designing and implementing student benefit programs that help schools to attract and retain students, is pleased to announce the appointment of Derrick Shy as its new Vice President of Campus Development.

"Derrick is a seasoned higher education and technology professional who demonstrates a passion for forming and maintaining long-term campus-based relationships that help institutions to reduce costs while also improving student satisfaction and success," said John Fees, co-founder of GradGuard.

"With the rapid growth in student medical withdrawals and a growing concern to improve college completion rates, I am excited to join GradGuard," stated Mr. Shy. "Our modern tuition insurance program is an affordable and relevant student benefit that is needed more today than ever before by both schools and families. In 2020, we are launching several innovations that will expand access to schools nationwide enabling them to easily disclose their refund policy while also providing valuable financial protection to schools, students and families."

Mr. Shy will grow the adoption by schools and add to a network of more than 330 colleges and universities who rely on GradGuard's technology platform and leading student insurance products to protect the investment in higher education that their students and families make.

Early in his career, Derrick worked as a Bursar and helped drive innovative solutions for schools at past companies including Sallie Mae, Blackboard, and Allianz. "As Vice President, Derrick will lead our campus development team to support GradGuard's mission to assure that every college student and family has the opportunity to make a voluntary choice to protect their investment in higher education," continued Fees.

"Derrick's understanding of how our advanced technology platform integrates within the student financial services process will help make it as easy for students and families to purchase GradGuard's tuition insurance as it is to purchase travel insurance," said industry veteran Chanda Graham Vice President of Strategic Partners and University Relations at GradGuard.

GradGuard™, is an authority in protecting the investment in higher education. By protecting students and their families from risks from college life, GradGuard helps reduce the cost of college and promote greater student success. GradGuard's modern tuition and renters insurance programs are valuable student benefits available through a growing network of more than 330 colleges and universities. Since 2009, GradGuard's innovative insurance programs have protected more than 700,000 students and families. For more insights on #collegelife follow @GradGuard

