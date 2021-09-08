Grafton's New Library Construction is Finished

GRAFTON, Mass., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Construction for the newly completed Grafton Public Library included a complete renovation of the existing historic building the original library occupied as well as an addition. The finished project brings 25,200 sf of new and renovated space to the residents of Grafton for their academic and community needs.



CTA Construction Managers, the general contracting firm responsible for the construction, worked closely with DRA Architects and the Town's project management firm, DA Sullivan, to maintain the existing character of the 1928 original structure and provide environmental enhancements. During construction, contaminated soils were discovered on the site. Over 7,000 tons of petroleum impacted material stemming from multiple unforeseen subsurface fuel storage tanks were removed and replaced with clean fill. Most of the site and subsurface conditions were reclaimed to provide environmental improvements.



"Located within the Historic District, on a tight site with extensive wetlands, it required careful planning and execution to make the site and building work well together," said Ken Best, AIA principal in charge for DRA Architects. "The addition was designed to complement the original historic library yet provide for services required of a 21st century community. This marriage of old and new has been the key to the success of the project," he continued.



"The team was able to refinish the existing antique interior woodwork and enhance it for modern technology needs," said Steve Taylor, CTA Construction's project executive. "The exterior hardscape and landscape design DRA Architects created provides outdoor teaching and learning environments," he said.



"CTA delivered a project that has been an immediate hit with both the staff and public, and the process of building it has been a pleasure. Their team was open, professional, organized and committed to giving the town a high-quality building," said Andy Deschenes, Grafton's Clerk of the Works, and owner's project manager.



The library staff is currently moving materials and equipment into the new facility. A ribbon cutting and grand reopening ceremony for the community has been scheduled for the first weekend in October.



This will be CTA Construction's first municipal project for the town of Grafton and seventh library in Massachusetts. CTA Construction previously built the Merrimac Public Library, Harvard Public Library, New Tufts Library (Weymouth), and completed the Dudley Branch Public Library (Boston), Hopkinton Public Library, and Somerville West Branch renovations and additions.



About CTA Construction Managers, LLC.

CTA Construction Managers is an award-winning construction management and general contracting firm specializing in municipal, academic, multi-family residential, commercial, and senior care facilities. Based in Waltham, Massachusetts, CTA Construction's portfolio of projects totals over $1.5 billion. Founded in 2000, CTA has awarded over $100,000,000 in contracts to certified small, disadvantaged, minority, and women owned partners. For more information, please visit: https://ctaconstruction.com/



