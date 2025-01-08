Graham Day Joins TIFIN as Director of Strategic Development to Drive Growth and Innovation in Financial Technology

BOULDER, Colo., Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TIFIN, a leader in AI-driven solutions for wealth and asset management, is excited to announce Graham Day as Director of Strategic Development. Graham brings over 20 years of experience from senior roles at American Equity Investment Life Insurance Company and Equitable, where he drove growth and innovation in complex financial ecosystems.

At TIFIN, Graham will focus on scaling the insurance vertical, starting with TIFIN AMP, and will later spearhead initiatives to elevate the IP business. His role is critical in navigating the complex challenges of the financial technology sector, where innovation must balance regulatory shifts, customer demands, and technological advancements.

Rob Pettman, TIFIN's President, commented on Graham's appointment:

"Graham's proven ability to drive growth and his deep understanding of the industry are exactly what we need as we tackle the next set of challenges. His leadership will be instrumental in helping us sharpen our focus and accelerate our development in key areas."

The financial technology landscape is evolving rapidly, with firms facing increasing pressure to innovate while maintaining trust and compliance. TIFIN tackles these challenges by developing AI-driven solutions that not only improve operational efficiency but also foster stronger, more productive relationships with partners, yielding measurable results.

Graham Day shared his perspective on joining TIFIN:

"TIFIN's approach to using technology to deliver tangible improvements in financial outcomes is both ambitious and necessary. I'm excited to contribute to this mission, especially at a time when the industry is at a critical juncture. Together, we'll work to solve real problems and drive meaningful change."

TIFIN is relentlessly pushing the boundaries of financial technology, developing solutions that not only address the industry's most pressing inefficiencies but also fuel sustained growth. Graham's appointment marks a critical moment in our journey to reshape the future of wealth and asset management, solidifying TIFIN's position at the forefront of innovation,delivering solutions that address industry inefficiencies and improve outcomes for clients and partners alike.

About TIFIN

TIFIN builds and operates AI-driven companies addressing frictions in wealth and asset management. Its portfolio includes Magnifi, TIFIN Wealth, TIFIN @Work, Helix, and others, supported by leading investors such as JPMorgan, Franklin Templeton, and Morningstar.

