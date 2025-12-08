TIFIN Appoints Andrew Dahlinghaus as Chief Operating Officer

BOULDER, Colo., Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TIFIN today announced that Andrew Dahlinghaus will join as Chief Operating Officer. He brings more than 25 years of leadership across legal, regulatory, and operational disciplines in technology-driven, highly regulated industries. In this role, he will report directly to Founder and CEO Dr. Vinay Nair and will lead TIFIN's next phase of execution across its AI platform.

Andrew's career spans global corporations, private-equity–backed companies, and emerging technology businesses. He began at Arent Fox in Washington, D.C., advising life sciences companies on regulatory matters, government investigations, and M&A. He later joined Covidien (acquired by Medtronic), running the commercial legal function for its largest business unit and leading legal strategy on key strategic acquisitions.

"Andrew has spent his career where regulation, complexity, and scale intersect. That experience is exactly what TIFIN needs as we expand the reach of our AI platforms further into wealth, asset management, and insurance," Dr. Vinay Nair, Founder and CEO of TIFIN, said.

Following his time at Medtronic, Andrew took on senior roles within private-equity portfolio companies during periods of significant change. His work included the listing of Convatec Group plc on the London Stock Exchange and the build-out of corporate governance, data protection, and internal audit functions at technology companies with global operations. He has managed teams across China, India, the E.U., Singapore, Colombia, Switzerland, Israel, and the U.K.

As General Counsel at multiple organizations, Andrew has directed complex litigation resulting in multimillion-dollar settlements, negotiated outcomes with government enforcement agencies, and built global data protection and enterprise risk management platforms from the ground up. He has also advised on products incorporating machine learning and led data-driven initiatives focused on global product strategy and market expansion.

"AI in financial services is shifting from pilots to core infrastructure," said Andrew Dahlinghaus. "TIFIN is at the center of that shift for asset, wealth and insurance and I'm looking forward to working with Vinay and the team on what comes next."

Andrew earned his J.D. from The George Washington University Law School.

About TIFIN

The TIFIN Group LLC (TIFIN) is a platform of products and companies that apply AI for financial services, with a focus on wealth management, asset management and insurance. TIFIN's companies include Magnifi , TIFIN @Work , TIFIN Sage , TIFIN AG , TIFIN AMP , TIFIN Wealth , Helix , Give , TIFIN IP , and TIFIN AXIS . TIFIN is backed by leading investors including J.P. Morgan, Morningstar, Hamilton Lane, Franklin Templeton and SEI, among others.

