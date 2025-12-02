TIFIN and Chariot Partner to Transform Grant Payments

This collaboration strengthens the charitable giving ecosystem by bringing greater transparency, consistency, and reliability to how nonprofits receive support.

BOULDER, Colo. and NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TIFIN Give, the first donor-advised fund (DAF) platform designed for growth, today announced a new partnership with Chariot to utilize the Chariot Disbursements* solution for faster, safer and easier grant payments for everyone involved.

"Chariot shares our belief that technology should make giving easier, not more complicated," said Paul Lussow, CEO of Give. "By bringing Chariot's advanced disbursement capabilities into the Give platform, we are reducing administrative burden for nonprofits and eliminating uncertainty for donors. This partnership strengthens the connection between generosity and impact and reflects our commitment to building the most reliable, modern charitable giving infrastructure in the industry."

This partnership ensures donors utilizing Give can be confident that their grants are reaching their intended recipients quickly and securely. Chariot's technology is designed to move digital payments to nonprofit accounts instantly, once approved.

"We are excited to be a part of this next phase of innovation for TIFIN Give," said Salo Serfati, Co-founder & CEO of Chariot. "We built Chariot Disbursements hand-in-hand both with the grantmakers and the grantees to ensure that it would be widely adopted and effectively transform a historically painful process. We're thrilled to see industry leaders like TIFIN Give sharing our focus on nonprofit experience and impact."

Nonprofits simply claim their Chariot Account* one time to begin receiving instant grant payments and standardized gift data across all Chariot Disbursement partners, once approved. This streamlines processing and amplifies the impact of donor generosity.

About Give

Give, a TIFIN company, is a donor-advised fund (DAF) platform that enables wealth firms to grow assets and strengthen relationships through modern philanthropy. By engaging the next generation, offering unmatched investment flexibility, and integrating tax-efficient strategies, TIFIN Give turns charitable giving into a strategic lever for client retention, acquisition, and expansion.

The TIFIN Group LLC (TIFIN) is a platform of products and companies that apply AI for financial services, with a focus on wealth management, asset management and insurance. TIFIN's companies include Magnifi , TIFIN @Work , TIFIN Sage , TIFIN AG , TIFIN AMP , TIFIN Wealth , Helix , Give and TIFIN AXIS. TIFIN is backed by leading investors including J.P. Morgan, Morningstar, Hamilton Lane, Franklin Templeton and SEI, among others.

About Chariot

Chariot is a financial technology company focused on Donor Advised Fund payments that creates better DAF giving experiences for donors, nonprofits and DAF providers. Named one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies of 2025 and TIME's Best Inventions of 2025, Chariot is proud to work with leading nonprofits and DAF providers across the US - like American Cancer Society, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, University of Pennsylvania, the Dallas Jewish Community Center & Daffy. Chariot Disbursements, helps to reduce operational challenges for DAFs and nonprofits, enabling a faster, easier, safer way to send & receive grant payments. Chariot's other solution, DAFpay, is the first and only DAF payment option that embeds easy DAF giving into any donation form or nonprofit website where someone is inspired to give.

*Chariot is a financial technology company, not a bank. Chariot Accounts come with a DDA (Demand Deposit Account) through our banking services partner, Column N.A., Member FDIC.

