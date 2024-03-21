Graham Healthcare Group Receives 2024 Top Workplaces USA Award

TROY, Mich., March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Graham Healthcare Group, a subsidiary of Graham Holdings Company (NYSE: GHC) has announced that it is a recipient of the prestigious USA TODAY Top Workplaces USA 2024 award. This achievement underscores the organization's dedication to fostering a people-first workplace culture and prioritizing the employee experience.

With a history spanning 17 years, the Top Workplaces program has surveyed over 27 million employees, spotlighting culture excellence across 60 regional markets. The Top Workplaces USA designation honors the nation's greatest employers of choice. "The Top Workplaces USA award is a badge of honor and something companies should be very proud to showcase," commented Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "The people-first cultures they have built and nurtured will set them apart in a highly competitive market. These organizations represent the best of the best."

This national award celebrates organizations with 150 or more employees that have cultivated exceptional workplace environments. Of the more than 7,000 organizations invited to participate, Graham Healthcare Group secured the award based solely on employee feedback captured as part an employee engagement survey administered by Energage, the HR technology and research firm behind the Top Workplaces program.

"There are few things more important to today's employees and job seekers than the workplace environment in which they spend so much of their time," said LeeAnn Lang, Senior Vice President of Administration and Human Resources, Graham Healthcare Group. "Through this award, we have the unique opportunity to showcase our people-first culture and our commitment to create a workplace where people feel valued and supported. Being recognized as one of the nation's employers of choice is a testament to Graham Healthcare Group's employees and the culture we have created together."

About Graham Healthcare Group

Graham Healthcare Group (GHG) is a subsidiary of Graham Holdings Company (NYSE: GHC). GHG companies include Residential Home Health, Residential Hospice, Allegheny Health Network (AHN) Healthcare@Home, and Mary Free Bed at Home. GHG and its companies employ more than 2,800 dedicated professionals serving 15,000 patients daily. For more information, visit Graham Healthcare Group , Residential Home Health and Hospice, Mary Free Bed at Home, and AHN Healthcare@Home.

About Energage

Making the world a better place together™

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 14 years of culture research and the results from 23 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization visit Energage, Top Workplaces 2024, or Best Places to Work 2024, USA TODAY.

