Graham Healthcare Group Receives Top Workplaces for 2023

TROY, Mich., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Graham Healthcare Group, a subsidiary of Graham Holdings Company (NYSE: GHC), is proud to receive the 2023 Top Workplaces designation in five of its most established markets. This honor is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner, Energage, LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 cultural drivers that are critical to the success of any organization including alignment, execution, and connection. "Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends."

Graham Healthcare Group companies receiving 2023 Top Workplaces honors are:

Chicago Tribune:

Residential Home Health and Hospice, Northern Illinois – for the 5th year

Detroit Free Press:

Mary Free Bed at Home – for the 3 rd consecutive year

consecutive year Residential Home Health and Hospice, Troy, Michigan – for the 13 th consecutive year

– for the 13 consecutive year Residential Home Health and Hospice, Lapeer, Michigan – for the 6th consecutive year

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette:

AHN Healthcare@Home – for the 2nd year in a row

"Top Workplaces is a highly coveted recognition that requires an ongoing commitment to the overall employee experience," said LeeAnn Lang, Senior Vice President of Administration and Human Resources, Graham Healthcare Group. "This recognition validates our commitment to foster a supportive, collaborative, and caring culture and reaffirms our commitment to create an exceptional workplace for our employees. By earning these awards, Graham Healthcare Group stands out as one of the top companies to work for in our industry."

