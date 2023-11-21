Graham Smith Named Vice President of OEM Partnerships

CONCORD, N.C., Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Speedway Motorsports (SM) officials announced that Graham Smith, formerly Vice President of Business Operations for U.S. Legend Cars International, has been named Vice President of OEM Partnerships. In his new role on behalf of Speedway Motorsports, Smith will be devoted to further strengthening company relationships among original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); building unique corporate events with OEMs around driving experiences and cultivating new partnerships with OEMs to utilize Speedway Motorsports properties.

Under the direction of SM Executive Vice President and Chief Sales Officer Kevin Camper, Smith will work with corporate sales and track operations staff at Speedway Motorsports' 11 premier facilities across the United States.

"Above and beyond the marketing partnerships we share with Toyota, Ford and Chevrolet around our NASCAR race weekends, we also have significant relationships with those OEMs and others during non-event weekends with special events, corporate hospitality and high-performance driving experiences," said Camper. "It's a significant part of our current business that we wish to invest in even more and expand as we move into 2024 and beyond.

"With Graham's sales and operations background at Charlotte Motor Speedway and then as managing director at U.S. Legend Cars International, he has proven himself to be a relationship-builder amongst our partners and he has a passion for the automotive industry. We look forward to what Graham can do to further strengthen our relationships with OEMs and explore new opportunities," added Camper.

Smith began his professional career in motorsports in 2012 as a part-time member of Charlotte Motor Speedway's Operations team, where he assisted with groundskeeping, construction and maintenance for nearly five years. After a year-long internship with the Speedway Motorsports' Corporate Sales department, he accepted a position as a Business Development Executive with Charlotte Motor Speedway in 2020, after obtaining a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies from Furman University.

In 2021, Smith became managing director of U.S. Legend Cars International, a division of Speedway Motorsports which is the largest manufacturer of race cars in the world and the exclusive producer of Legend Cars, Bandoleros and Thunder Roadsters. Based in Harrisburg, North Carolina, the company has produced more than 8,000 race cars since inception and hosts an international dealer network placing cars into 32 countries worldwide. Smith was then promoted to vice president of business operations in 2022. Under his leadership, USLCI has upgraded the engine and the suspension on the spec-series race car to the most reliable, high-performing model in the company's 30+ year history. Annual sales for 2022 were up 24 percent over 2020, and current year sales are pacing ahead of last year.

"My time at U.S. Legends has not only reignited my passion for grassroots racing, but has given me lifelong friendships for which I am truly grateful," said Smith.

"Our motorsports venues are best-in-class and we have a wealth of history and experience across our company for creating memorable events. I'm thrilled to now have the opportunity to invest my time and energy into our OEM business through even more meaningful relationships, partnerships and creative uses of our facilities."

Speedway Motorsports is a leading marketer, promoter and sponsor of motorsports entertainment in the United States. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the following premier facilities: Atlanta Motor Speedway, Bristol Motor Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Dover Motor Speedway, Nashville Superspeedway, North Wilkesboro Speedway, Sonoma Raceway, Texas Motor Speedway and Kentucky Speedway. Speedway Motorsports provides souvenir merchandising services through its SMI Properties subsidiaries; manufactures and distributes smaller-scale, modified racing cars and parts through its U.S. Legend Cars International subsidiary; and produces and broadcasts syndicated motorsports programming to radio stations nationwide through its Performance Racing Network subsidiary.

