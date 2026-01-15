Grain Management Announces Leadership Promotion and 2026 Team Advancements

WASHINGTON, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Grain Management, a leading global investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure, announced today the promotion of Susannah Kennedy to Managing Director, along with a series of additional investment and operations and administration team promotions effective January 1, 2026.

"Susannah's promotion reflects the critical role she plays in the Firm's continued growth," said David Grain, CEO and Founder. "Her promotion to Managing Director, together with the advancement of this talented group of professionals across the Firm, underscores our commitment to developing leaders from within. I am grateful for their contributions and confident they will continue to make a meaningful impact in their expanded roles."

Leadership Promotion

Susannah Kennedy – Managing Director

Ms. Kennedy is a key leader within Grain's Operations and Administration organization and a member of Grain's Management Committee, helping to strengthen the Firm's infrastructure, operational excellence, and culture as the platform continues to scale.

Investment Team Promotions

Grain also recognized several investment professionals whose performance, leadership, and commitment to the Firm's core values have consistently exceeded expectations:

Will Foster – Vice President

Grant Andreas – Senior Associate

Alex Lee – Senior Associate

Alessandro Sicilia – Senior Associate

Operations and Administration Team Promotions

Grain also announced the following advancements within its Operations and Administration team, which form the backbone of the Firm's day-to-day execution and long-term growth:

Erin Furey – Vice President

Chris Guido – Senior Accountant

"These promotions reflect the outstanding contributions of our team members across the Firm," said Grain. "We remain committed to fostering a culture of excellence, collaboration, and innovation, and to recognizing the individuals who help drive our success."

About Grain Management

Founded in 2007, Grain Management is a leading global investment firm. We believe broadband and digital infrastructure are foundational to the tech-enabled transformation occurring across all industries and facets of society. Our global team of seasoned and diverse professionals share a collective passion for the power of connectivity to strengthen communities and unlock human potential for all.

We specialize in digital infrastructure and are a trusted solutions provider to the broadband and communications industry. Our unique combination of sector knowledge, experience as operators, and disciplined analytical approach guide our differentiated investment strategy across fiber networks, data centers, wireless spectrum, cell towers, as well as managed and infrastructure services.

