Grain Management Announces Promotions, Recognizing Corporate Excellence and Outstanding Performance

WASHINGTON, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Grain Management, LLC ("Grain"), a trusted solutions provider to the broadband and communications industry, announced today three senior-level investment team promotions. Ms. Diya Berger and Messrs. Arya Heidari and Jeff Zhou, integral members of the Grain team and significant value creators across the Firm's portfolio of broadband and digital infrastructure companies, have each been promoted to Principal.

Grain Founder and CEO David J. Grain said, "Without the outstanding leadership and performance of these individuals, the exceptional growth of our Firm and the success we have seen over the past year would not have been possible. We are delighted to celebrate their achievements and continue supporting their development as leaders, value creators, and culture carriers within our organization."

Ms. Berger joined Grain in 2019 as a Senior Associate after starting her career in investment banking and asset finance. During her five years at Grain, she has played a leading role in deal origination, acquisition, and value creation across the Firm, particularly in fiber-optics telecommunications provider Summit Broadband and managed services provider Spectrotel. Berger also leads the Firm's Associate recruiting program, working to widen the pipeline of female private equity leaders at the firm. Prior to Grain, Berger served in positions at Lending Club and Morgan Stanley. She graduated with honors with an M.B.A. from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and graduated summa cum laude with a B.A. from the University of Pennsylvania.

Mr. Heidari joined the Firm in 2021 as a Vice President after five years in investment banking. He currently serves on the board of 55H (formerly 55 Hereford), a state-of-the-art data center just outside of Toronto, and he plays a leading role at Grain platform company Hunter Communications, the largest privately owned fiber-optic internet provider in Oregon. Prior to Grain, Mr. Heidari was a Vice President in the Media and Communications group at Morgan Stanley. He holds an M.B.A. from the Stern School of Business at New York University and a B.S. from Boston University.

Mr. Zhou joined the Firm in 2020 as a Vice President after spending over a decade in banking and corporate finance, primarily in TMT. He serves on the board of Brazil broadband service provider Alares. Zhou also serves as Co-Chair of GenerationGrain, an employee resource group that fosters the growth of Firm professionals early on in their careers. Prior to Grain, Zhou held positions in the Media and Communications group at Morgan Stanley and worked in corporate development and strategic planning at iHeartMedia (formerly Clear Channel Communications). He holds an M.B.A. from the Amos Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth College, an M.S. from Texas A&M University, and a B.S. from Fudan University.

"We are thrilled with the success of our incredibly hard working team and look forward to another outstanding year of development and growth across the board," said Grain. Along with Berger, Heidari, and Zhou, Grain made 15 additional promotions on its Investment and Operations & Administrations teams effective January 2024.

About Grain Management

We believe broadband and digital infrastructure are foundational to the tech-enabled transformation occurring across all industries and facets of society. And our global team of seasoned and diverse professionals share a collective passion for the power of connectivity to strengthen communities and unlock human potential for all.

Founded in 2007, Grain Management is a leading, global investment firm. We specialize in digital infrastructure and are a trusted solutions provider to the broadband and communications industry. Our unique combination of sector knowledge, experience as operators, and disciplined analytical approach guide our differentiated investment strategy across fiber networks, data centers, wireless spectrum, cell towers, as well as managed and infrastructure services. For more information visit www.graingp.com.

Grain Management Public Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE Grain Management, LLC