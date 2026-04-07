Grain Management Announces Strategic Structured Financing in Data Realty Holding Corp., the Founding and Controlling Shareholder of Prime Data Centers

WASHINGTON, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Grain Management, LLC (" Grain "), a leading private investment firm focused on digital infrastructure and communications, today announced that it has completed a significant preferred equity investment in Data Realty Holding Corp., the founding and controlling shareholder of Prime Data Centers (" Prime "). The investment provides structured, long-term capital to optimize the company's capital structure and position the platform for its next phase of expansion, and underscores Grain's ability to deliver flexible capital solutions in the digital infrastructure space. Grain's investment also includes the ability to provide additional capital over time. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Prime is a rapidly scaling international data center developer and operator providing mission-critical infrastructure to the world's leading hyperscale, AI / HPC, and enterprise customers. Prime has 7-gigawatts (GW) of operational and planned capacity across top-tier markets in the U.S. and Europe, including Chicago, Phoenix, Austin, Pittsburgh, Los Angeles, Silicon Valley, Frankfurt, Berlin, Helsinki, Esbjerg and Madrid. Grain believes the platform is poised to capture demand in power-constrained, high-demand Tier 1 markets, supported by developments that are delivering over 1 GW of critical IT load between 2026 and 2028. In Grain's view, Prime has demonstrated strong commercial momentum, including recent large-scale leasing activity with leading customers and continued expansion in supply-constrained markets.

"Given Grain's sector expertise across the digital infrastructure landscape and long-standing relationship with Prime, I am pleased to welcome them as a partner," said Nicholas Laag, Founder and CEO of Prime. "This partnership represents a crucial step in Prime's continued growth as we expand within our existing markets and pursue new development opportunities. Together with our existing institutional partners, we are well positioned to deliver scalable, high-quality infrastructure solutions to meet the evolving needs of our customers."

"We are delighted to partner with Nicholas and the proven management team at Prime, whose vision aligns with Grain's conviction in the long-term growth of digital infrastructure," said Raghav Nayar, Managing Director and Co-Head of U.S. Investments at Grain. "Prime has built a differentiated platform at the intersection of accelerating cloud and AI demand, and our ability to engage directly and structure a tailored investment underscores the advantages of a focused, sector-driven approach grounded in discipline and strong management alignment."

Grain's investment comes amid strong secular tailwinds in the data center sector, driven by increasing demand for cloud infrastructure, AI computing capacity, and enterprise digital transformation. Grain will partner closely with Prime's shareholders and leadership to advance strategic expansion, scale operations, and deepen relationships with the world's leading hyperscale and enterprise customers.

Kirkland & Ellis LLP acted as legal counsel and TD Securities acted as financial advisor to Grain. Guggenheim Securities, LLC and Moelis & Company LLC acted as joint financial advisors and Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP acted as legal counsel to Prime.

About Grain Management

Founded in 2007, Grain Management is a leading global investment firm. We believe broadband and digital infrastructure are foundational to the tech-enabled transformation occurring across all industries and facets of society. Our global team of seasoned and diverse professionals share a collective passion for the power of connectivity to strengthen communities and unlock human potential for all.

We specialize in digital infrastructure and are a trusted solutions provider to the broadband and communications industry. Our unique combination of sector knowledge, experience as operators, and disciplined analytical approach guide our differentiated investment strategy across fiber networks, data centers, wireless spectrum, cell towers, as well as managed and infrastructure services.

For more information visit graingp.com.

About Prime

Prime is an international provider of hyperscale and wholesale data centers. Data-driven organizations such as cloud providers, AI, and the enterprise choose Prime for scalable and efficiently designed data centers that help them advance, defend, and achieve their technology and sustainability objectives. At the company's core, Prime's mission is to be the go-to digital infrastructure solutions partner to serve customers where they need to grow.

Follow us online: primedatacenters.com.

Contact:

Grain Management Public Relations

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SOURCE Grain Management, LLC