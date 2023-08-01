Grain Management-Backed LightRiver Announces Appointment of Mike Jonas as CEO

News provided by

Grain Management, LLC

01 Aug, 2023, 08:00 ET

CONCORD, Calif., Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LightRiver, the premier optical network integration solution provider for next generation, multi-vendor, Factory Built Networks® and netFLEX® Transport Domain Orchestration and Control Software solutions, announced today its appointment of Mike Jonas as Chief Executive Officer.  Jonas steps into the role following the retirement of founder and CEO Glenn Johansen

Continue Reading
Mike Jonas, LightRiver CEO
Mike Jonas, LightRiver CEO

With LightRiver since 2003, Mike Jonas has served as President of Customer Operations for over ten years, leading business and technology development. Jonas' prior experience includes the development and application of software, hardware, and manufacturing technologies to mobile and wireless, and rugged computing platforms for the military, law enforcement and automotive industries in various C-suite positions.  Jonas holds a Bachelor of Engineering degree from Stevens Institute of Technology and an MBA.

"First, on behalf of everyone at LightRiver, I want to thank Glenn for his leadership in building an organization committed to integrity, excellence and innovation," said Jonas. "I am excited to leverage that foundation as we take LightRiver to the next level, accelerating the adoption of open and disaggregated technologies, practical network automation and white glove managed services."

"For the past 25 years, founding and building LightRiver and leading its employees has been one of the great honors of my life," said Johansen. "Thanks to their passion and support, as well as that of our partners, we have been able to create a business that provides world class solutions for our customers.  Through focus and a deep understanding of their needs, we have helped our clients to evolve with the right next-generation technologies. Mike has been key in building LightRiver's culture and business for over twenty years, and the Company could not be in better hands in pursuit of that next level of growth and success."   

Nikola Trkulja, Managing Director at Grain Management, said, "Under Glenn's leadership, LightRiver has grown into a market and technology leader. We are confident in Mike's ability to continue driving this successful business to greater heights, and we are pleased to welcome him as the new CEO." 

Established in 1998, LightRiver is North America's largest multi-vendor transport systems integrator for network operators, offering full lifecycle hardware, software, services, and support solutions in multi-technology networking. It specializes in the design, procurement, delivery, and ongoing technical support of heterogeneous transport networks and the open software tools to discover, monitor, provision, and control multi-vendor packet optical networks.

About LightRiver

LightRiver is the premier provider of next generation, multi-vendor, Factory Built Networks® and netFLEX® vendor neutral, Optical Domain Control Software solutions. LightRiver is an expert in Packet Optical, DWDM/ROADM, MPLS and Carrier Ethernet systems and designs, engineers, commissions, automates and supports next generation, software controlled, transport networks for mission-critical clients that require the highest capacity, reliability, resiliency and manageability that today's optical communications technology can deliver.

LightRiver is a portfolio company of Grain Management LLC, a leading Washington, D.C.-based investment firm, focused on the global communications sector. LightRiver delivers unique value with turnkey hardware and software solutions, carrier-grade quality and unparalleled customer care in multi-technology networking.

For additional information about LightRiver, please visit www.lightriver.com.

About Grain Management

Grain Management, LLC is a leading private investment firm that focuses on communications infrastructure and technology companies that connect the world to the information economy. Founded in 2007, the Firm invests exclusively in the global broadband industry, employing a rigorous, data-based process buoyed by deep sector expertise to identify investment opportunities in key areas of communications, including fiber networks, wireless spectrum, cell towers, infrastructure services and managed services. For more information visit www.graingp.com.

Contacts:

Grain Management Public Relations
[email protected]

LightRiver Media Contact
Jaymie Scotto & Associates (JSA)
+1 888.695.3620 ext. 6
[email protected]

SOURCE Grain Management, LLC

Also from this source

Grain Management Acquires Majority Stake in Toronto Data Center in Partnership with StratCap

Spectrotel adds Industry Veterans Robert Guth and John Hayduk to its Board

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.