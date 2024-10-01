Grain Management-Backed Trueline Infrastructure Solutions Announces Rob Hughart as CEO

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trueline Infrastructure Solutions ("Trueline"), a full-service, technology-enabled infrastructure company that designs, constructs, deploys, and manages top-tier digital infrastructure for the telecommunications and utility industries, announces the appointment of Rob Hughart as Chief Executive Officer. Hughart previously served as the Interim CEO of Young's Communications, Atlantic Engineering, and Fiber Optic Services, the three companies backed by Grain Management, LLC ("Grain") that came together to form Trueline in September 2024.

Rob Hughart, CEO of Trueline Infrastructure Solutions

Hughart joined the business in July 2023 as Chief Operating Officer following a nationwide recruitment search. As COO, Hughart exercised strategic oversight of several business units, including Engineering & Construction Operations, Business Development, Project Controls, Digital Transformation, Support Services, and Marketing. He also led the integration and transformation of the three predecessor companies to form Trueline Infrastructure Solutions, a premier full suite infrastructure services provider.

"I am grateful to Grain, and specifically to our Board of Directors, for having the confidence in me to lead this talented team and continue advancing Trueline's mission, vision, and values," said Hughart. "We are excited to be a uniquely positioned, technology-enabled services provider, building resilient and reliable infrastructure that connects our clients with their customers across all areas of telecommunications and utility infrastructure. By harnessing real-time data, we empower our customers to make informed decisions, achieve impactful results, and realize ROI more quickly."

Hughart brings over 30 years of leadership, building and scaling large organizations that design, construct, and maintain NextGen broadband infrastructure networks for telecommunications and utilities clients across the country. He also has comprehensive experience specializing in customer relationships, business operations, strategic planning, execution, and service delivery, with a focus on driving growth in a highly competitive environment. Prior to joining Trueline, Hughart held leadership positions at Tilson Technology, KGPCo, Frontier Communications, Verizon, and Bell Atlantic.

"As CEO, Rob has been instrumental in shaping Trueline's leadership team, establishing the company's mission and values, and successfully merging these three value-added organizations under a single banner," said Chad Crank, Managing Director at Grain. "We are confident in his ability to continue advancing Trueline's vision and driving its efforts to connect communities across the nation."

To learn more about Trueline, visit www.truelineinfrastructure.com.

About Trueline Infrastructure Solutions

Trueline Infrastructure Solutions is a leading technology enabled infrastructure services provider, specializing in design, engineering, construction, and contracting services to the telecommunications and utility industry to build resilient, reliable next-generation infrastructures. Trueline services establish the benchmark for safety, reliability, and data-driven decision-making in infrastructure project construction. With headquarters in Myrtle Beach, SC and 68 satellite facilities across the country, Trueline's services deliver progress and modern telecom and utilities infrastructure to rural and underserved areas throughout the United States. Trueline is backed by Grain Management, LLC, ("Grain"). To learn more, please visit www.truelineinfrastructure.com.

About Grain Management

Founded in 2007, Grain Management is a leading global investment firm. We believe broadband and digital infrastructure are foundational to the tech-enabled transformation occurring across all industries and facets of society. Our global team of seasoned and diverse professionals share a collective passion for the power of connectivity to strengthen communities and unlock human potential for all.

We specialize in digital infrastructure and are a trusted solutions provider to the broadband and communications industry. Our unique combination of sector knowledge, experience as operators, and disciplined analytical approach guide our differentiated investment strategy across fiber networks, data centers, wireless spectrum, cell towers, as well as managed and infrastructure services. For more information visit www.graingp.com.

