Grain Management Completes Sale of Hunter Communications

WASHINGTON, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Grain Management ("Grain"), a leading global investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure, today announced the successful completion of the sale of Hunter Communications ("Hunter"), Oregon's largest privately owned fiber-optic internet provider, to Oak Hill Capital. The transaction, which was originally announced in December 2025, closed in March 2026, reflecting Grain's disciplined approach to value creation and realization across its digital infrastructure investments.

Hunter Communications is a leading regional fiber-optic internet provider operating a 3,000+ route-mile, fully fiber network engineered for multi-gig symmetrical speeds, low latency, and high network availability across residential, commercial, and enterprise customers in Oregon, Washington, and Northern California.

Under Grain's ownership, Hunter executed a series of targeted growth and operational initiatives, including strategic fiber network expansion, core and access infrastructure upgrades, enhanced network redundancy, and the implementation of scalable operating systems. These investments supported meaningful improvements in service reliability, customer experience, and the company's ability to efficiently scale its platform, reinforcing Hunter's position as a resilient, high-quality fiber infrastructure provider.

Michael Wynschenk, CEO of Hunter Communications, said: "Grain has been an exceptional partner over the past several years, supporting Hunter's expansion and strengthening our ability to deliver high-quality connectivity to the communities we serve. We are grateful for their partnership and look forward to building on this foundation in our next chapter."

Michael McKenzie, Managing Director at Grain Management, said: "The successful exit of Hunter reflects Grain's disciplined approach to building and realizing value in high-quality digital infrastructure platforms. Our sector-driven investment strategy, combined with a consistent focus on talented management and diligent operational execution, enabled Hunter to scale into a leading regional provider with a strong and durable market position."

Alston & Bird served as legal counsel to Grain in connection with the transaction. Financial terms were not disclosed.

About Grain Management

Founded in 2007, Grain Management is a leading global investment firm. We believe broadband and digital infrastructure are foundational to the tech-enabled transformation occurring across all industries and facets of society. Our global team of seasoned and diverse professionals share a collective passion for the power of connectivity to strengthen communities and unlock human potential for all.

We specialize in digital infrastructure and are a trusted solutions provider to the broadband and communications industry. Our unique combination of sector knowledge, experience as operators, and disciplined analytical approach guide our differentiated investment strategy across fiber networks, data centers, wireless spectrum, cell towers, as well as managed and infrastructure services.

For more information visit graingp.com.

About Hunter Communications

Hunter is headquartered in Medford, Oregon, where the company has established a legacy of service excellence and commitment to local communities. With multi-gig speeds, no data caps, competitive pricing, and customer service representatives who genuinely care, Hunter's 3,000-plus mile fiber network is nationally recognized for performance and reliability.

To learn more, visit hunterfiber.com.

Contact:

Grain Management Public Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE Grain Management, LLC