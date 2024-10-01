Grain Management Welcomes Claire Fefer as Senior Advisor

WASHINGTON, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Grain Management, LLC ("Grain"), investment firm and solutions provider to the global broadband industry, announced today the appointment of Claire Fefer as Senior Advisor. With decades of experience in the private equity asset class, Fefer brings unparalleled expertise in investment strategy and a deep understanding of global capital allocation, having overseen billions in commitments across multiple asset classes.

Fefer previously served as Senior Investment Manager of Private Investments at DUMAC Inc., the investment office controlled by Duke University, managing more than $25 billion in endowment and related assets. In this role, she led private investments in emerging and established general partners across venture capital, leveraged buyout, credit, natural resources, and real estate for 15 years, and prior to that focused on public securities. Fefer currently advises multi-billion dollar family offices on their investment programs and serves on the Editorial Committee for the Academy of Institutional Investors. A graduate of Duke University with a degree in mathematics, Fefer is also a CFA charterholder and a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of North Carolina.

"We are thrilled to welcome Claire as Senior Advisor," said David Grain, Founder and CEO of Grain. "Her experience, particularly in her role as an allocator for one of the most prestigious university endowments, will provide invaluable insights as we continue to expand our investments in global telecommunications and broadband infrastructure."

Fefer's strategic vision and deep industry connections will further strengthen the Firm's investment approach as it looks to continue driving innovation and growth in the telecommunications sector.

With the addition of Fefer, Grain's board of Senior Advisors to the Firm's leadership team and portfolio companies is comprised of five members. This appointment is a testament to Grain's commitment to bringing on industry-leading talent from a variety of backgrounds as it continues to position itself at the forefront of telecommunications investment.

"I'm excited to formalize my role with Grain and continue contributing to their forward-thinking approach," said Fefer. "I've seen firsthand the Firm's dedication to long-term value creation, and I look forward to playing a part in their continued success."

About Grain Management

We believe broadband and digital infrastructure are foundational to the tech-enabled transformation occurring across all industries and facets of society. Our global team of seasoned and diverse professionals share a collective passion for the power of connectivity to strengthen communities and unlock human potential for all.

Founded in 2007, Grain Management is a leading global investment firm. We specialize in digital infrastructure and are a trusted solutions provider to the broadband and communications industry. Our unique combination of sector knowledge, experience as operators, and disciplined analytical approach guide our differentiated investment strategy across fiber networks, data centers, wireless spectrum, cell towers, as well as managed and infrastructure services. For more information visit www.graingp.com.

