Grainger Announces Julie Myerholtz as Vice President and Chief Information Security Officer

"We are thrilled to welcome Julie to the company as her role is critical to serving customers, helping ensure our systems are secure, and protecting our customer, company and team member data," said Jonny LeRoy, Chief Technology Officer, Grainger. "I am confident that she will serve as a trusted advisor, as we continue to transform and provide digital solutions to help our customers solve their problems."

Myerholtz has more than 20 years of experience in enterprise risk management, information security, data privacy, and IT operations and governance. She most recently served as CISO at First Solar, a solar panel manufacturing company. Prior to that, she spent eight years at PricewaterhouseCoopers where she led information technology audits, business process audits and consulting engagements for a portfolio of manufacturing, utility/energy and technology clients.

Myerholtz reports to LeRoy and will be based in Grainger's Chicago-area headquarters office.

Grainger is the 11th largest e-retailer in North America, according to the 2020 Digital Commerce 360 U.S. Top 1000. The company continues to invest and grow its industry-leading digital capabilities to better serve customers.

About Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc., with 2020 sales of $11.8 billion, is North America's leading broad line supplier of maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) products, with operations primarily in North America, Japan and Europe.

SOURCE W.W. Grainger, Inc.

