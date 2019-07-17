Grainger Earns High Score on the 2019 Disability Equality Index Company Designated a "Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion" for Third Year

CHICAGO, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Grainger (NYSE: GWW), the leading broad line supplier of maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) products serving businesses and institutions, earned a 90-percent score on the 2019 Disability Equality Index® (DEI) and the designation as one of the "Best Places to Work for Disability Inclusion" for the third consecutive year.

The 2019 DEI Advisory Committee is comprised of a diverse group of business leaders, policy experts, and disability advocates with knowledge and expertise around the advancement of disability inclusion policies and practices in the workplace. The DEI measures key performance indicators across organizational culture, leadership, accessibility, employment, community engagement, support services and supplier diversity.

"Achieving a high ranking on the Disability Equality Index and earning a designation as a 'Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion' for the third consecutive year is an honor," said David Rawlinson, Grainger Senior Vice President, President of Online Business, and Executive Sponsor of Grainger's Disability Business Resource Group. "This reinforces Grainger's strong commitment to fostering a diverse and inclusive environment that supports those with disabilities and their allies."

Grainger formed a disabilities-focused Business Resource Group (BRG) in 2017, which is open to all team members, including those with disabilities and allies of those with disabilities. The group is one of nine BRGs in which team members emphasize the benefits of unique perspectives and collaborate to provide an inclusive environment.

About Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc., with 2018 sales of $11.2 billion, is North America's leading broad line supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

