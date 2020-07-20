Grainger Earns High Score on the 2020 Disability Equality Index

CHICAGO, July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Grainger (NYSE: GWW), the leading broad line supplier of maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) products serving businesses and institutions, earned a 90-percent score on the 2020 Disability Equality Index® (DEI) and the designation as one of the "Best Places to Work for Disability Inclusion" for the fourth consecutive year.

The DEI is a national, transparent benchmarking tool that offers businesses an opportunity to self-report disability inclusion policies and practices. It was developed by two leading national nonprofit organizations, the American Association of People with Disabilities and Disability:IN, in consultation with an appointed advisory committee comprised of a diverse group of experts in business, policy and disability advocacy.

"Being recognized as a top-scoring company for the fourth straight year holds a special significance as we celebrate the 30th Anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA)," said Paige Robbins, Grainger Senior Vice President; Chief Technology, Marketing, Strategy and Merchandising Officer; and Executive Sponsor of Grainger's Disability Business Resource Group (DBRG). "Grainger is committed to fostering an environment where everyone feels welcomed, valued and able to make the most of their talents. I'm proud of the many jobs, professional development opportunities, and partnerships that support people with disabilities and those who serve as caretakers."

Grainger formed its DBRG in 2017, which is open to all team members, including those with disabilities and allies of those with disabilities. The group is one of nine BRGs in which team members emphasize the benefits of unique perspectives and collaborate to provide an inclusive environment.

Grainger continuously reviews its Total Reward benefits package to ensure its team members and their families have useful resources related to health, wellbeing and work/life balance. In 2020, team member benefits expanded to include Applied Behavioral Analysis therapy for early diagnosis and treatment of Autism.

Grainger also provides accommodations to team members with disabilities, which can include the restructuring of a job, modifying work schedules, leaves of absence, acquiring or modifying equipment or devices, providing qualified readers or interpreters, or reviewing vacancies to determine if a transfer is possible.

W.W. Grainger, Inc., with 2019 sales of $11.5 billion, is North America's leading broad line supplier of maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) products, with operations primarily in North America, Japan and Europe.

