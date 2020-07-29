Grainger Increases Quarterly Dividend by 6 Percent

CHICAGO, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE: GWW) approved a quarterly cash dividend of $1.53 per share, an increase of 6 percent from the dividend paid in June 2020. The dividend is payable on September 1, 2020, to shareholders of record on August 10, 2020. Grainger has delivered 49 consecutive years of increased dividends.

"Our continued strong cash flow from operations and balance sheet have enabled us to pay a growing dividend. Despite the current unprecedented and challenging market conditions surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, we are excited today to announce our 49th year of consecutive dividend increases, furthering our commitment to continually return value to our shareholders," said Grainger Chairman and CEO, DG Macpherson.

W.W. Grainger, Inc., with 2019 sales of $11.5 billion, is North America's leading broad line supplier of maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) products, with operations primarily in North America, Japan and Europe. For more information about the company, visit invest.grainger.com.

