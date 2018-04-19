Grainger Reports Results For The 2018 First Quarter

"Results for the quarter were strong, led by increased volume in our U.S. business with both large and medium customers, supported by a strong demand environment. Performance in Canada has improved although we are still in the early stages of the turnaround. Our single channel and international businesses also contributed to the strong performance," said DG Macpherson, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "We remain confident that the strategic actions we are executing in the United States and Canada are helping us create a stronger business. Based on the encouraging results we're seeing," Macpherson concluded, "we are increasing our sales and EPS guidance for the year."

As a result, the company raised its 2018 sales and earnings per share guidance for the year and now expects sales growth of 5 to 8 percent and earnings per share of $14.30 to $15.30. The company's previous 2018 guidance, communicated on Jan. 24, 2018, was sales growth of 3 to 7 percent and earnings per share of $12.95 to $14.15.

Company

Sales increased 9 percent in the 2018 first quarter versus the prior year, driven by an 8 percentage point increase from volume, 2 percentage points from foreign exchange and 1 percentage point from higher sales of seasonal products, partially offset by a 1 percentage point decline in price and a 1 percentage point decline from the divestiture of a specialty business.

Company operating earnings of $335 million for the 2018 first quarter increased 14 percent versus $293 million in the 2017 quarter. The increase was driven by higher sales and strong expense leverage.

The first quarter contained the following restructuring items:



Three Months Ended March 31,





2018

2017

% Diluted earnings per share reported

$ 4.07

$ 2.93

39% Pretax adjustments:











Restructuring (United States)

0.05

0.05



Branch gains (United States)

(0.13)

(0.16)



Restructuring (Canada)

0.19

0.02



Restructuring (Other Businesses)

0.02

—



Restructuring (Unallocated expense)

0.01

—



Total pretax adjustments

0.14

(0.09)



Tax effect (1)

(0.03)

0.04



Total, net of tax

0.11

(0.05)



Diluted earnings per share adjusted

$ 4.18

$ 2.88

45%















(1) The tax impact of adjustments is calculated based on the income tax rate in each applicable jurisdiction, subject to deductibility limitations and the company's ability to realize the associated tax benefits.

The company has two reportable business segments, the United States and Canada, which represented approximately 79 percent of company sales for the quarter. The remaining operating businesses are located in Europe, Asia and Latin America. The single channel online businesses are included in Other Businesses and are not reportable segments.

United States

Sales for the U.S. segment increased 8 percent versus the 2017 first quarter. The increase was driven by 9 percentage points from volume growth, 1 percentage point from intercompany sales and 1 percentage point from higher sales of seasonal products, partially offset by a 2 percentage point decline in price and a 1 percentage point decline from the divestiture of a specialty business. Sales to customers in the Retail and Contractors end markets led the sales performance in the quarter.

Operating earnings for the U.S. segment increased 15 percent in the quarter driven by higher sales and improved expense management. Gross profit margins for the quarter declined 1.0 percentage point driven by the company's strategic price initiatives, partially offset by positive customer mix. The lower gross profit margin includes a 0.6 percentage point decline from implementation of the Financial Accounting Standards Board's new revenue recognition standard that primarily reclassifies certain costs related to KeepStock services from operating expenses to cost of goods sold. In the 2018 first quarter, operating expenses were down 1 percent.

Canada

First quarter 2018 sales for Canada decreased 2 percent in U.S. dollars and 6 percent in local currency. The 6 percent decrease consisted of a 13 percentage point decline in volume, partially offset by 7 percentage points from higher price.

The business in Canada posted a $20 million operating loss in the 2018 first quarter versus a $17 million operating loss in the prior year, primarily driven by higher restructuring expenses. The gross profit margin in Canada increased 3.3 percentage points versus the prior year largely due to price increases that began in late 2017. Operating expenses increased 12 percent, driven by costs related to the business model reset. Reported results include $10.9 million of restructuring costs. Excluding those charges, operating expenses were down 3 percent and the operating loss was $9 million.

Other Businesses

Sales for the Other Businesses increased 18 percent versus the prior year, consisting of 12 percentage points of growth from volume and price and 6 percentage points from foreign exchange. The performance was driven by 24 percent sales growth for the single channel online businesses.

Operating earnings for the Other Businesses were $36 million in the 2018 first quarter versus $32 million in the prior year. This performance included strong results from MonotaRO in Japan and Zoro in the United States and improved performance from the international businesses.

Other

Other income and expense was a net expense of $28 million in the 2018 first quarter versus a net expense of $22 million in the 2017 first quarter. This increase was primarily due to interest expense from the $400 million in additional long-term debt the company issued in 2017. For the quarter, the effective tax rate in 2018 was 21.6 percent versus 32.4 percent in 2017. The decrease was primarily due to the 2017 tax legislation. The company is currently projecting an effective tax rate of 23 to 26 percent for the year 2018. The first quarter tax rate was below the full year range primarily due to the benefit from stock-based awards. Future tax benefits from stock-based awards are not estimated in the full year projection.

Cash Flow

Operating cash flow was $147 million in the 2018 first quarter versus $181 million in the 2017 first quarter. The company used the cash generated during the quarter to invest in the business and return cash to shareholders through share repurchase and dividends. Capital expenditures in the 2018 first quarter were $49 million. In the quarter, Grainger returned $245 million to shareholders through $72 million in dividends and $173 million to buy back 668,000 shares of stock.

Webcast

Grainger will conduct a live conference call and webcast at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time on April 19, 2018, to discuss the first quarter. The webcast will be hosted by DG Macpherson and can be accessed at www.grainger.com/investor. For those unable to participate in the live event, a webcast replay will be available for 90 days at www.grainger.com/investor.

About Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc., with 2017 sales of $10.4 billion, is North America's leading broad line supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

Visit www.grainger.com/investor to view information about the company, including a supplement regarding 2018 first quarter results. The Grainger website also includes more information through our Fact Book and Corporate Social Responsibility report.

Safe Harbor Statement

All statements in this communication, other than those relating to historical facts, are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about future strategic plans and future financial and operating results. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include, among others: higher product costs or other expenses; a major loss of customers; loss or disruption of source of supply; increased competitive pricing pressures; failure to develop or implement new technologies; the implementation, timing and success of our strategic pricing initiatives; the outcome of pending and future litigation or governmental or regulatory proceedings, including with respect to wage and hour, anti-bribery and corruption, environmental, advertising, privacy and cybersecurity matters; investigations, inquiries, audits and changes in laws and regulations; disruption of information technology or data security systems; general industry or market conditions; general global economic conditions; currency exchange rate fluctuations; market volatility; commodity price volatility; labor shortages; facilities disruptions or shutdowns; higher fuel costs or disruptions in transportation services; natural and other catastrophes; unanticipated weather conditions; loss of key members of management; our ability to operate, integrate and leverage acquired businesses; changes in credit ratings; changes in effective tax rates and other factors which can be found in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent periodic reports filed on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, which are available on our Investor Relations website. Forward-looking statements are given only as of the date of this communication and we disclaim any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (Unaudited) (In thousands, except for per share amounts)



Three Months Ended March 31,

2018

2017 Net sales $ 2,766,401



$ 2,541,129

Cost of merchandise sold 1,674,642



1,521,937

Gross profit 1,091,759



1,019,192

Warehousing, marketing and administrative expense 756,929



726,691

Operating earnings 334,830



292,501

Other income and (expense)





Interest income 628



193

Interest expense (24,665)



(18,713)

Loss from equity method investment (11,497)



(8,374)

Other non-operating income 7,698



5,066

Total other expense, net (27,836)



(21,828)

Earnings before income taxes 306,994



270,673

Income taxes 66,209



87,820

Net earnings 240,785



182,853

Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest 9,250



8,109

Net earnings attributable to W.W. Grainger, Inc. $ 231,535



$ 174,744









Earnings per share -Basic $ 4.09



$ 2.95

-Diluted $ 4.07



$ 2.93

Average number of shares outstanding -Basic 56,063



58,720

-Diluted 56,403



59,203

Diluted Earnings Per Share





Net earnings as reported $ 231,535



$ 174,744

Earnings allocated to participating securities (1,990)



(1,470)

Net earnings available to common shareholders $ 229,545



$ 173,274

Weighted average shares adjusted for dilutive securities 56,403



59,203

Diluted earnings per share $ 4.07



$ 2.93





NOTE: Results for 2017 have been restated due to adoption of Accounting Standards Update (ASU) 2017-07, Compensation Retirement Benefits (Topic 715): Improving the Presentation of Net Periodic Pension Cost and Net Periodic Postretirement Benefit Cost. The ASU effectively increases Warehousing, marketing and administrative expense, lowering Operating earnings, and decreases Total other expense, net, with no impact on Net earnings or Earnings per share. Restated 2017 quarterly and annual financials can be found at www.grainger.com/investor.

SEGMENT RESULTS (Unaudited) (In thousands of dollars)



Three Months Ended March 31,

2018

2017 Sales





United States $ 2,107,686



$ 1,953,444

Canada 181,764



186,141

Other Businesses 588,092



497,407

Intersegment sales (111,141)



(95,863)

Net sales to external customers $ 2,766,401



$ 2,541,129









Operating earnings





United States $ 356,504



$ 309,642

Canada (20,157)



(16,729)

Other Businesses 36,422



31,507

Unallocated expense (1) (37,939)



(31,919)

Operating earnings $ 334,830



$ 292,501









Company operating margin 12.1 %

11.5 % ROIC* for Company 28.2 %

24.4 % ROIC* for United States 47.4 %

39.6 % ROIC* for Canada (16.0) %

(12.3) %









*The GAAP financial statements are the source for all amounts used in the Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) calculation. ROIC is calculated using operating earnings divided by net working assets (a 2-point average for the year-to-date). Net working assets are working assets minus working liabilities defined as follows: working assets equal total assets less cash equivalents (2-point average of $103.2 million), deferred taxes, and investments in unconsolidated entities, plus the LIFO reserve (2-point average of $382.4 million). Working liabilities are the sum of trade payables, accrued compensation and benefits, accrued contributions to employees' profit sharing plans, and accrued expenses.

(1) Unallocated expense includes a) the redemption of a $4 million intercompany loan for tax efficiency purposes that is offset in Other Businesses, with no impact to total company operating earnings, and b) executive retirement related costs.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) Preliminary (In thousands of dollars)



Assets March 31, 2018

December 31, 2017 Cash and cash equivalents $ 302,015



$ 326,876

Accounts receivable – net 1,428,233



1,325,186

Inventories 1,434,609



1,429,199

Prepaid expenses and other assets 142,305



124,728

Total current assets 3,307,162



3,205,989

Property, buildings and equipment – net 1,370,071



1,391,967

Deferred income taxes 33,300



22,362

Goodwill 549,418



543,903

Intangibles - net 570,134



569,115

Other assets 72,726



70,918

Total assets $ 5,902,811



$ 5,804,254

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity





Short-term debt (1) $ 137,643



$ 55,603

Current maturities of long-term debt 30,279



38,709

Trade accounts payable 748,372



731,582

Accrued compensation and benefits 181,055



254,560

Accrued contributions to employees' profit sharing plans (2) 29,890



92,682

Accrued expenses 324,319



313,766

Income taxes payable 52,774



19,759

Total current liabilities 1,504,332



1,506,661

Long-term debt 2,244,406



2,248,036

Deferred income taxes and tax uncertainties 121,767



111,710

Employment-related and other non-current liabilities 106,400



110,114

Shareholders' equity (3) 1,925,906



1,827,733

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 5,902,811



$ 5,804,254







(1) Short-term debt increased $82 million primarily due to an increase in commercial paper of $90 million. (2) Accrued contributions to employees' profit sharing plans decreased $63 million primarily due to the annual cash contributions to the profit sharing plan. (3) Common stock outstanding as of March 31, 2018 was 56,017,200 compared with 56,328,863 shares at December 31, 2017, primarily due to share repurchases.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) Preliminary (In thousands of dollars)



Three Months Ended March 31,

2018

2017 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net earnings $ 240,785



$ 182,853

Provision for losses on accounts receivable 3,552



3,918

Deferred income taxes and tax uncertainties (1,660)



(7,632)

Depreciation and amortization 63,931



62,249

Gains from sales of assets, net of write-offs (5,714)



(10,966)

Stock-based compensation 11,652



6,757

Losses from equity method investment 11,497



8,374

Change in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable (94,221)



(95,419)

Inventories 3,136



27,826

Prepaid expenses and other assets (32,951)



(27,457)

Trade accounts payable 13,244



18,051

Other current liabilities (102,664)



(64,171)

Current income taxes payable, net 43,844



74,741

Accrued employment-related benefits cost (6,950)



1,520

Other – net (596)



302

Net cash provided by operating activities 146,885



180,946

Cash flows from investing activities:





Additions to property, buildings and equipment (49,149)



(78,768)

Proceeds from sales of assets 25,987



48,306

Equity method investment (8,115)



(7,067)

Net cash used in investing activities (31,277)



(37,529)

Cash flows from financing activities:





Net increase in commercial paper 89,904



34,946

Borrowings under lines of credit 10,185



9,883

Payments against lines of credit (19,923)



(9,167)

Net payments of long-term debt (25,185)



(2,318)

Proceeds from stock options exercised 59,003



26,345

Payments for employee taxes withheld from stock awards (14,878)



(11,625)

Purchase of treasury stock (172,917)



(159,146)

Cash dividends paid (72,254)



(72,118)

Net cash used in financing activities (146,065)



(183,200)

Exchange rate effect on cash and cash equivalents 5,596



4,438

Net change in cash and cash equivalents (24,861)



(35,345)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 326,876



274,146

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 302,015



$ 238,801



SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION - CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited)

(In thousands of dollars)

The company supplemented the reporting of financial information determined under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) with certain non-GAAP financial measures, which the company refers to as "adjusted" measures, including adjusted operating earnings, adjusted segment operating earnings, adjusted net earnings and adjusted diluted earnings per share. Adjusted measures exclude items that may not be indicative of core operating results. The company believes that these non-GAAP measures provide meaningful information to assist shareholders in understanding financial results and assessing prospects for future performance. Management believes adjusted operating earnings, adjusted segment operating earnings, adjusted net earnings and adjusted diluted earnings per share are important indicators of operations because they exclude items that may not be indicative of our core operating results, and provide a better baseline for analyzing trends in our underlying businesses. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names. These adjusted financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for reported results. These non-GAAP financial measures reflect an additional way of viewing aspects of operations that, when viewed with GAAP results, provide a more complete understanding of the business. The company strongly encourages investors and shareholders to review company financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

The reconciliations provided below reconcile the non-GAAP financial measures adjusted operating earnings, adjusted segment operating earnings, adjusted net earnings and adjusted diluted earnings per share with GAAP financial measures:



Three Months Ended March 31,



2018

2017 % Operating earnings reported $ 334,830



$ 292,501

14 % Restructuring (United States) 3,101



3,066



Branch gains (United States) (7,528)



(9,388)



Restructuring (Canada) 10,920



1,087



Restructuring (Other Businesses) 1,175



—



Restructuring (Unallocated expense) 370



—



Subtotal 8,038



(5,235)



Operating earnings adjusted $ 342,868



$ 287,266

19 %

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION - CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited) (In thousands of dollars)



Three Months Ended March 31,



2018

2017 % Segment operating earnings adjusted







United States 352,077



303,320



Canada (9,237)



(15,642)



Other Businesses 37,597



31,507



Unallocated expense (37,569)



(31,919)



Segment operating earnings adjusted $ 342,868



$ 287,266

19 %









Company operating margin adjusted 12.4 %

11.3 %

ROIC* for Company 28.9 %

24.0 %

ROIC* for United States 46.8 %

38.8 %

ROIC* for Canada (7.3) %

(11.5) %























*Adjusted ROIC is calculated as defined on page 7, excluding the items adjusting operating earnings as noted above.



Three Months Ended March 31,



2018

2017 % Net earnings reported $ 231,535



$ 174,744

32 % Restructuring (United States) 2,365



1,919



Branch gains (United States) (5,741)



(5,878)



Restructuring (Canada) 8,330



803



Restructuring (Other Businesses) 950



—



Restructuring (Unallocated expense) 282



—



Subtotal 6,186



(3,156)



Net earnings adjusted $ 237,721



$ 171,588

39 %









Diluted earnings per share reported $ 4.07



$ 2.93

39 % Pretax adjustments:







Restructuring (United Sates) 0.05



0.05



Branch gains (United States) (0.13)



(0.16)



Restructuring (Canada) 0.19



0.02



Restructuring (Other Businesses) 0.02



—



Restructuring (Unallocated expense) 0.01



—



Total pretax adjustments 0.14



(0.09)



Tax effect (1) (0.03)



0.04



Total, net of tax 0.11



(0.05)



Diluted earnings per share adjusted $ 4.18



$ 2.88

45 %











(1) The tax impact of adjustments is calculated based on the income tax rate in each applicable jurisdiction, subject to deductibility limitations and the company's ability to realize the associated tax benefits.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/grainger-reports-results-for-the-2018-first-quarter-300632615.html

SOURCE W.W. Grainger, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.grainger.com

