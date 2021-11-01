Grainger to Add 100 Jobs in Lake County, Illinois

CHICAGO, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Grainger (NYSE: GWW), the leading broad line supplier of maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) products serving businesses and institutions, today announced it will expand its customer service capabilities by adding approximately 100 new jobs to its Lake County, Illinois, headquarters.

The company's new customer service center will open in January, allowing Grainger to better support its growing customer base by continuing to deliver exceptional service. The majority of the new jobs are Customer Experience Representatives, who answer customer questions, provide product information, help customers find solutions, and take and process customer orders over the phone through electronic communication including chat and email.

"Throughout the pandemic, our team rose to the challenge of serving as a trusted partner at a time when our customers needed us most," said Nadalie Bosse, Vice President, North America Customer Service Centers. "With this expansion, we'll continue to focus on serving our customers better than anyone else."

The expansion also underscores Grainger's commitment to invest in the communities it serves. With a large base of team members in the Chicago area, Grainger is a leading employer in Cook and Lake counties.

The starting wage for the Customer Experience Representative roles is $18 per hour, well above Illinois' $11 hourly minimum wage. Grainger also offers a $1,000 sign-on bonus for these roles and a flexible work environment with weekends off.

Grainger offers competitive benefits covering team members' emotional, financial, physical and social well-being, including industry-leading paid time off and holidays, an automatic six percent 401(k) company contribution, parental leave, employee assistance programs, tuition reimbursement and more. The company also recently enhanced its team member recognition program, financial well-being offers and mental health benefits to ensure it continues to meet the evolving needs of team members.

Every year, Grainger's customer service team members manage more than 18 million interactions with customers through phone, email and online chat. Team members have the opportunity to work at service centers in Janesville, Wisconsin, Waterloo, Iowa, and Phoenix, or qualify for hybrid work schedules.

Opening the fourth customer service center at the company's existing Lake Forest headquarters provides numerous career development opportunities and a robust test-and-learn environment. Hours of operation and shifts will be scheduled between 6:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays.

Earlier this year, Grainger's U.S. business earned Great Place to Work Certification. Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

Grainger's workplace is one where team members can build their career while fulfilling the company's purpose: We keep the world working.

To learn more about Grainger career, visit jobs.grainger.com. For more information on Grainger's benefits, visit graingertotalrewards.com.

About Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc., with 2020 sales of $11.8 billion, is North America's leading broad line supplier of maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) products, with operations primarily in North America, Japan and the United Kingdom.

