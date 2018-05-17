Grainger To Present At Upcoming Investor Conferences

May 23, 2018 , at 10:00 a.m. EDT , D.G. Macpherson, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Electrical Products Group Conference in Longboat Key, Fla.

, at , D.G. Macpherson, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Electrical Products Group Conference in June 13, 2018 , at 8:40 a.m. CDT , D.G. Macpherson will present at the William Blair Growth Stock Conference in Chicago, Ill.

Interested parties can access the live audio webcast of each presentation at Grainger's Investor Relations website, www.grainger.com/investor. Presentation slides will be posted in the News and Events, Archived Events section of the website and will be available for 30 days after the event.

About Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc., with 2017 sales of $10.4 billion, is North America's leading broad line supplier of maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) products, with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

