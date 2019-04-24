Grainger's Shareholders Elect 11 Directors And Other Meeting Highlights

CHICAGO, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE: GWW) held its annual shareholder meeting in Lake Forest, Ill., today. Chairman and CEO DG Macpherson provided an update on the state of the business and offered a recap of 2018 full year and 2019 first quarter performance.  A copy of the speech is available at invest.grainger.com.

Shareholders elected the following 11 directors:

Rodney C. Adkins

Beatriz R. Perez

Brian P. Anderson

Michael J. Roberts

V. Ann Hailey

E. Scott Santi

Stuart L. Levenick

James D. Slavik

D.G. Macpherson

Lucas E. Watson

Neil S. Novich

In addition, the shareholders ratified the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as independent auditor for the year 2019. Shareholders also voted in favor of the advisory resolution on executive compensation.

About Grainger
W.W. Grainger, Inc., with 2018 sales of $11.2 billion, is North America's leading broad line supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

