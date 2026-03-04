GRAL DROPS ~50% -- REPORTED NUMBERS VS. ACTUAL RESULTS; LEVI & KORSINSKY, LLP INVESTIGATES

Grail told investors cash burn would be no more than $290 million while guiding to milestones the Company may have known were at risk

Grail, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRAL) investors lost approximately half the value of their holdings when the stock plunged roughly 50% following disclosure that the NHS Galleri trial missed its primary endpoint.

On the Q3 2025 earnings call on November 12, 2025, CFO Aaron Freidin told investors the Company was "updating our cash-burn guidance further to no more than $290 million for the full year of 2025." In the same remarks, CEO Robert Ragusa stated: "We believe our cash runway extends into 2030, enabling us to achieve major planned clinical and regulatory milestones." Those milestones included completion of the FDA PMA submission and full clinical-utility results from the 140,000-participant NHS Galleri study. The cash-burn figure and runway projection were presented as sufficient to fund a pathway that, following the trial's failure, may require additional studies, revised timelines, or materially different capital needs.

