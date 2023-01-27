GRAMMY® Gift Lounge Returns to Los Angeles With Gifts that Focus on Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Philanthropy

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Distinctive Assets, the LA-based entertainment marketing company credited with catapulting the promotional craze of celebrity swag into a pop culture phenomenon, will continue its long-standing partnership with the Recording Academy® in producing the one and only official GRAMMY® Gift Lounge as well as the show's legendary Presenter & Performer Gift Bags. The GRAMMYs® will, as always, feature the world's biggest acts, all of whom will be treated to a bevy of thank you gifts in acknowledgment and appreciation of their participation. This year's incredible talent list includes Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, Brandi Carlile, Luke Combs, Steve Lacy, Lizzo, Kim Petras, Sam Smith and returning host Trevor Noah.

ReFa FINE BUBBLE S Beauty Showerhead Bugaboo Fox 3 Signature Luxury Stroller

"We are excited to be back in Los Angeles and to once again be creating amazing GRAMMY gift magic," says Distinctive Assets founder Lash Fary. "While our gifts are known far and wide for being fun, fabulous, useful and unique, they also serve a grander purpose. Many of the brands we include are from a diverse and inclusive array of small businesses who meaningfully benefit from the worldwide exposure that being associated with Music's Biggest Night® affords them. This is celebrity marketing with a mission."

The #GRAMMYGiftLounge will be hosted by Tom's Watch Bar @ L.A. Live and be open to presenters and performers during three full days of rehearsals. This year's Gift Lounge is presented by ReFa which will offer talent its detangling (and cute) polishing ReFa HEART BRUSH along with a revolutionary hydrating and purifying ReFa FINE BUBBLE S beauty showerhead. The Lounge will also feature the entire transformative micro-molecule product line based on human stem cell science from Miage Skincare. Rounding out the in-person gift experience are Aiper Seagull Plus – The World's Best Cordless Robotic Pool Cleaner, Bugaboo celebrity-loved Fox 3 signature luxury strollers, top-rated Chilean wines from Frontera, museum-quality award-winning jewelry from Grossé Japan, iconic Brazilian flip flops and sandals from Havaianas, faux fur (PETA-approved) designer handbags from Marei1998, the Ultimate Kaleidoscope X Da Brat Limited Edition Collector's Box of best-selling hair styling favorites, m cacao expressio – the first-ever chocolate box with a personalized video embedded inside, Skinny Sbu Socks – Africa's #1 premium sock brand, innovative & fashionable TurboFlex Eyewear with patented 360° rotating hinges and Dog-E – the one-in-a-million robot dog from WowWee!

Talent will also receive a preassembled GRAMMY Gift Bag filled with a wide variety of items ranging from CLIF® Thins to a FLY LYFE private global travel network membership. The 2023 #GRAMMYGiftBag also boasts the following brands: All Better Co., Red Vines + Torie & Howard Hard Candies from American Licorice Company, Art Lipo Plastic Surgery, Baketivity, Banila Co USA, Beekeeper's Naturals, Beli, C60 Purple Power, Colorfull Plates, Comvita Manuka Honey, Daily Energy Cards, DAX Hair Care, Dr. Konstantin Vasyukevich, ēcōMD: CLEAN CONSCIOUS SKINCARE, Fashion Fidgets, Flour & Flower, Frontera Wines, Galit Ventura-Rozen, Garnier, Good Girl Chocolate, Impressive Brand, JBL, Jo Bowlby, Karma Nuts, Kind Reason Co., Kokomo Restaurant, L.O.L Surprise!, Lumibymari, Maison Construction, MIAGE x McKayla BLOOM, Michelle Jacobik – EnVision + Thrive, Mineral Fusion, Music Connection, MUTHA, Myrkl, Nambé, NaturGeeks, NERF, Opopop, Pure Sage, Puzzles of Color, Rainbow High Rainbow Vision Dolls from MGA Entertainment, ROYGBIV Products, Scopio, Selfish Candles, Serucell, Shinery, slip, Soapy Faith, Soylent, Sumner Street Shea, The Beauty Tea Company, The Green Garmento, The Heart Company, The Human Being Journal created by Mahara Mindfulness, The Millions-Billions-Trillions Brand, The ReLaunch Co., Guitar Starz by Toy Target, Tranquini, Treat House, Upminders, Voice for Asian Elephants Society and Zoop.

The GRAMMY Awards® will be held on Sunday, February 5, 2023, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The show will be broadcast live on the CBS Television Network at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT and will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

About Distinctive Assets

Established in 1999, Distinctive Assets is a niche marketing company offering celebrity seeding, business development and branding opportunities within the entertainment industry and beyond. Distinctive Assets spearheaded the proliferation of award show swag and boasts an impressive resume of prestigious events that includes the GRAMMYs®, Latin GRAMMYs®, Tonys, American Music Awards, Kids' Choice Awards, BET Awards, CMA Awards and Academy of Country Music Awards.

About the Recording Academy

The Recording Academy represents the voices of performers, songwriters, producers, engineers and all music professionals. Dedicated to ensuring the recording arts remain a thriving part of our shared cultural heritage, the Academy honors music's history while investing in its future through the GRAMMY Museum®, advocates on behalf of music creators, supports music people in times of need through MusiCares® and celebrates artistic excellence through the GRAMMY Awards—music's only peer-recognized accolade and highest achievement. As the world's leading society of music professionals, we work year-round to foster a more inspiring world for creators.

For more information about the Academy, please visit www.grammy.com. For breaking news and exclusive content, follow @RecordingAcad on Twitter, "like" Recording Academy on Facebook and join the Recording Academy's social communities on Instagram, YouTube, TikTok and LinkedIn.

