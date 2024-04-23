Mother's Day in Hollywood - a Distinctive Tradition

Celebrating All-Star Moms with Fabulous Gifts

LOS ANGELES, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Distinctive Assets, the LA-based entertainment marketing company credited with launching the promotional craze of celebrity swag twenty-five years ago, will once again be producing and distributing its annual "Mother's Day in Hollywood" celebrity gift boxes. Distinctive Assets will pamper twenty-five of the world's most famous moms with a broad array of fabulous gifts that are innovative, unique and useful! All-star mommies on this year's gift list include Blake Lively, Keke Palmer, Kaley Cuoco, Halle Bailey, Emily Vancamp, Uzo Aduba, Ali Wong, Grace Gummer, Naomi Osaka, Jordin Sparks, Meghan Trainor, Jennifer Garner, Rumer Willis and Greta Gerwig (among others).

World Class Beauty for World Class Moms! This year's beauty roundup includes Miage Skincare, Angelina George Skincare, That Beetch, Nativa Spa, Beautifect, Esse Organics, Mineral Fusion and more. Fabulous Mother's Day in Hollywood Gifts include SOS PJs, Anne Kullaf art, Bones Coffee, Molten 1090 handblown glass, CHC Luxury Candles, Tracy Marcus lace cover-ups and a luxury getaway from Zadún.

The 2024 "Mother's Day in Hollywood" gift extravaganza features:

Miage Skincare ultra-luxury skincare essentials, Angelina George Skincare cutting-edge rejuvenating vegan formulas, Anne Kullaf "Garden of Joy" limited edition print, Auro Wellness Topical Glutathione, BAGCEIT portable purse seat, Baketivity family baking kits, the award-winning Beautifect Box and the revolutionary Beautifect Glow Mirror, Bones Coffee Company highly caffeinated top-selling flavored coffees, cate brown luxury sustainable toss pillows, CHC Luxury Natural Candles, C60 Power antioxidant-fueled "Glow Kit", DAX multi-purpose Coconut Oil, DBL DESIGNS confidence-inspiring jewelry, Esse Organics handmade natural soap, Ethique Beauty "Live and Let Shine" Hair Gift Pack, Helight Kidzzz award-winning red light sleep therapy adapted for children, Le PeTiT CiRqUe private cirque training session for kids, Life After Birth complimentary After Birth Support Circle membership, MASKTINI all-natural retinol alternative, MILAJ Skincare in-between clean skincare for tweens, Mineral Fusion new Sheer Moisture Lip Tints and Lipsticks, Molten 1090 luxury glass designs, Nativa Spa cruelty-free nourishing body care, No. 3 London Dry Gin, Olympia USA rolling duffel, Orboot by Play Shifu interactive educational globe, Pardon My Fro Squad Cosmetic Bag + Foam Hair Mousse + stylish Head Wrap, Pets are Family by Erika Sinner, poppi reimagined soda with prebiotics, Really Good Cookies indulgent Variety Dozen, Ripple Plant-Based Milk and Shakes, Rose Box NYC Single Rose Jewelry Box, Safe – a memoir by Mark Daley, the Sagar Luxury Sugar Experience, Sattaché versatile luxury shoe bag, Schmutzes Insole Cleansing Wipes, Shinery Radiance Wash Luxury Jewelry Cleaner & Brush Duo, Skanties anti-shapewear undergarments, Smack Pet Food holistic pet superfood, stylish and bold S.O.S. PJs and Robes, Tapli complex and hypnotic Jara Honey, That Beetch Beetox Wrinkle Serum, Tracy Marcus luxury white lace swim cover-ups, TRUSS Professional best-seller deluxe hair care treatments, Tushbaby baby carrier, Un-Real Oil cold-pressed nourishing multi-purpose oil, Vanilla Mozi Bite-Proof Body Cream, Windy City Sweets best tasting S'Mores, zezebaebae curated selection of the finest K-baby products and Zadún (a Ritz-Carlton Reserve) Grand Reserve Villa luxury Puerto Los Cabos getaway.

"Mother's Day is such a wonderful opportunity to acknowledge those tackling one of the most challenging jobs around: motherhood! The moms on our list inspire us through their work, and we hope to pamper them while supporting their parenting journey," says Distinctive Assets' founder and noted gift expert Lash Fary.

About Distinctive Assets

Established in 1999, Distinctive Assets has produced Talent Gift Bags and Official Gift Lounges for over 200 top award shows/special events and provides product placement, business development, cause marketing and branding opportunities within the entertainment industry and beyond.

