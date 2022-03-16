GRAMMY­® Gifts Once Again Focus on Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, & Philanthropy

Distinctive Assets Continues Legacy as the Recording Academy® Gifting Partner

LOS ANGELES, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Distinctive Assets, the LA-based entertainment marketing company credited with catapulting the promotional craze of celebrity swag into a pop culture phenomenon, will continue its long-standing partnership with the Recording Academy® in producing the one and only official GRAMMY® Gift Lounge, as well as the show's legendary Presenter & Performer Gift Bags. Music's Biggest Night® will, as always, feature the world's biggest acts, all of whom will be treated to a bevy of thank you gifts in acknowledgment and appreciation of their participation. This year's incredible talent list includes Billie Eilish, Brandi Carlile, Brothers Osborne, BTS, Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow, Olivia Rodrigo, and returning host Trevor Noah.

"Despite challenging world events and significant logistical changes, we are excited to once again be creating amazing GRAMMY gift magic," says Distinctive Assets Founder, Lash Fary. "We are proud to continue a tradition of making our gift endeavor as inclusive as possible, representing companies owned and operated by individuals across race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender, and age. These entrepreneurs not only make best-in-class products but also give back to their communities and the world at large."

The #GRAMMYGiftLounge will be hosted by Topgolf Las Vegas and open to presenters and performers during three full days of rehearsals. This year's Gift Lounge is presented by Miage Skincare, which will offer talent a deluxe 5-piece collection of their waterless micro-molecule transformative formulas. The Lounge will also feature a ground-breaking augmented reality experience from M Entertainment Works (MEW) whereby blues legend, Robert Johnson, will be revived as a performing avatar. Rounding out the unique in-person gift experience are chic lounge slippers from Coma Toes, museum-quality award-winning jewelry from Grossé Japan, cruelty-free vegan running shoes from PETA x Newton Running, Four Rose Jewelry Boxes featuring Rose Box NYC luxury long-lasting real roses, Skinny Sbu Socks – Africa's #1 premium sock brand, a VIP Topgolf experience including game play and upgraded club rentals for up to 6 guests, innovative and fashionable TurboFlex Eyewear with patented 360° rotating hinges, and imaginative fun with WowWee's My Squishy Littles, along with not-yet-released innovations in play.

Talent will also receive a preassembled GRAMMY Gift Bag filled with a wide array of fabulous items, ranging from Opopop Flavor Wrapped Popcorn Kernels to BYROE salad-infused luxury skincare. The 2022 #GRAMMYGiftBag also boasts the following brands: Art Lipo, BathSlut, British M, Canidae Pet Food, Casper, The Chai Box, Colab, Color Street, Courtney Racquel Jewelry, C60 Purple Power, Dr. Konstantin Vasyukevich, Dr. Shefali, Elixinol, Euka, Exploding Kittens, For Every Type, Frontera Wines, Gorgeouses27, The Green Garmento, Grey Goose Vodka, Hotel Chocolat, Jayde Home Essentials, Karma Nuts, Kokomo Restaurant, Love Sun Body, Lynn & Liana Designs, Manda Wellness Superfood, Mastercard Priceless Fragrance, Music Connection, National Geographic Books, NutriFit, Odele Beauty, Olipop, Oxygenetix, Philips Norelco, Philips Sonicare, Pixi Beauty, POPbeauty, PRESS Premium Alcohol Seltzer, Purely Elizabeth, Shinery, Signed by McFly, Soapy Faith, Soul Candles, T2 Tea, UP2U Recover, VibrantDoc, Whipped Drinks, Wildlife as Property Owners, Word Lyfe Apparel, and Youth Skincare.

The GRAMMY Awards® will be held on Sunday, April 3, 2022, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The show will be broadcast live on the CBS Television Network at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT and will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

