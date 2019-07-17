Grammy-nominated cellist Bion Tsang explores the lines between Dvořák and Enescu Cello Concertos in new Sony Classical release with Scott Yoo and the Royal Scottish National Orchestra

Tsang gave the United States premiere of George Enescu's Symphonie Concertante , Op. 8, with the American Symphony Orchestra at Avery Fisher Hall, Lincoln Center, in 2000. He immediately fell in love with the work, finding in it many similarities to his long-time favorite concerto, the much-celebrated Dvořák b minor, Op. 104. "Each of these concertos takes the listener on an epic journey," says Tsang. "They are both gloriously lush and dramatic in their orchestration, and the cello sings above this backdrop with intense emotion. In both pieces, I feel there are distinct depictions of longing, searching, struggle, and finally triumph."

Tsang is at home in this dramatic role, according to Edith Eisler of Strings magazine. Upon hearing his performance she remarked, "His changes of mood and character have perfect poise, and his rhythmic command is uncanny; melodic lines soar in long arches, and cross-rhythms seem as natural as speech. I felt I was in the presence of a powerful inner impulse translated into sound with sovereign technical control."

About Bion Tsang: Bion Tsang's career began at age 11 when he made his solo debut with the New York Philharmonic under Zubin Mehta. Hailed by the Los Angeles Times as "an artist who guarantees the future of our music," Tsang counts among his honors an Avery Fisher Career Grant and the Bronze Medal in the IX International Tchaikovsky Competition. He earned a 2010 Grammy nomination for his performance on the PBS special A Company of Voices: Conspirare in Concert (Harmonia Mundi). He holds degrees from both Harvard and Yale and currently resides in Austin, Texas, where he holds the Joe R. & Teresa Lozano Long Chair in Cello at the University of Texas.

Bion Tsang: Dvořák/Ensescu Cello Concertos is distributed worldwide via Sony Classical. Track listing available at www.biontsang.com. Learn more about Bion Tsang Music at youtube.com/biontsangmusic.

