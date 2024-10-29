GRAMMY-nominated Superstar GloRilla to Perform at 2025 Honda Battle of the Bands

Nick Cannon to host HBOB West Coast debut of the nation's premier showcase for Historically Black College and University (HBCU) marching bands

Six electrifying HBCU bands selected to perform in first-ever Los Angeles Showcase

Tickets for HBOB are on sale now at www.hondabattleofthebands.com

TORRANCE, Calif., Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GRAMMY-nominated recording artist GloRilla (CMG/Interscope Records) will perform as the closing act at Honda Battle of the Bands (HBOB), the nation's premier showcase for Historically Black College and University (HBCU) marching bands, on Feb. 1, 2025, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Now in its 19th year, this will be the first HBOB Invitational Showcase held on the West Coast.

After landing the highest earning week for a female rapper in 2024 with her debut album GLORIOUS, GloRilla will take the stage to energize HBCU marching band fans from across the country. She joins a lineup that includes multi-hyphenate entertainer and entrepreneur Nick Cannon as host and features performances by six HBCU bands including:

Alabama A&M University – Marching Maroon & White

– Marching Maroon & White Alabama State University – Mighty Marching Hornets

– Mighty Marching Hornets Hampton University – The Marching Force

– The Marching Force North Carolina A&T State University – Blue and Gold Marching Machine

– Blue and Gold Marching Machine Southern University – Human Jukebox

– Human Jukebox University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff – Marching Musical Machine of the Mid-South

"I can't wait to turn up the energy at the 2025 Honda Battle of the Bands Invitational Showcase with these dope HBCU marching bands," said GloRilla. "This event is gonna be straight fire, showcasing the beauty and brilliance of Black culture."

"We know GloRilla will bring to the Honda Battle of the Bands stage the kind of dynamic and entertaining performance our fans have come to expect from musical guests at the nation's premier showcase for HBCU marching bands," said Jasmine Cockfield, Honda Battle of the Bands project lead, American Honda Motor Co., Inc. "With the incredible band performances, Nick Cannon hosting and GloRilla as the grand finale, Honda Battle of the Bands 2025 will be a show for the ages."

HBOB is part of the Honda "Drive the Legacy" initiative that builds on the company's longstanding commitment to HBCUs. Honda has supported HBCUs for over 35 years, recognizing their critical role in providing higher education and opportunities for advancement to the Black community. The company's support includes scholarships, programming, and initiatives that celebrate the dreams and potential of HBCU students, helping shape them into future leaders.

Through HBOB and the Honda Campus All-Star Challenge, Honda has awarded over $14 million in grants in support of HBCU education programs and facilities improvements, impacting the lives of more than 300,000 students.

HBOB 2025 Tickets on Sale

Tickets for HBOB 2025 are on sale now at www.hondabattleofthebands.com. For the latest HBOB news, including exclusive content, follow along on social media:

Honda and Historically Black Colleges and Universities

Honda has supported the success and dreams of Historically Black College and University (HBCU) students for 35 years, through programs such as the Honda Campus All-Star Challenge and Honda Battle of the Bands.

Through its "Drive the Legacy" initiative, Honda also partners with HBCUs and organizations such as the Thurgood Marshall College Fund, National Urban League, and local UNCF chapters, to provide annual scholarship funding and offer development opportunities to HBCU students. Through these efforts, Honda aims to recruit top talent for its future workforce. To advance its leading investment in HBCUs, Honda also is a member of the HBCU Partnership Challenge, a Congressional Bipartisan HBCU Caucus initiative that brings together government, industry and HBCUs to create strategic, more sustainable HBCU partnerships.

