GRAND CANYON UNIVERSITY TO GRADUATE MORE THAN 4,100 UNDERGRADUATE NURSING STUDENTS, EXPANDING PATHWAYS TO ADDRESS NATIONWIDE NURSING SHORTAGE

Innovative, quality programs create greater access to in-demand profession

PHOENIX, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Grand Canyon University is expected to graduate more than 4,100 undergraduate nursing students during the 2025-26 academic year, helping alleviate the nation's ongoing shortage of bachelors-prepared nurses.

In total, 4,116 students will have earned or are expected to earn degrees across GCU's Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN), RN to BSN or accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) programs in the Summer 2025, Fall 2025 or Spring 2026 terms.

This milestone reflects not only much-needed scale, but also high-quality outcomes. GCU had an average first-time NCLEX-RN pass rate of 94.45% across all its Arizona sites in 2025, which is well above the national average of 86.71% and the Arizona average of 89.92%. These scores demonstrate our graduates' consistently strong performance on the NCLEX-RN licensure exam and highlight the university's commitment to preparing practice-ready nurses equipped to meet the demands of today's healthcare environment.

"Graduating more than 4,100 nursing students in a single year is a reflection of both our capacity and our commitment to quality," said Dr. Lisa Smith, Dean of GCU's College of Nursing and Healthcare Professions. "We are not only increasing the number of BSN nurses entering the workforce but preparing them from day one. Our graduates consistently demonstrate strong licensure outcomes and clinical readiness, which speaks to the rigor of our programs and the dedication of our faculty. At a time when healthcare systems need highly skilled professionals, we are proud to be part of the solution in a meaningful and measurable way."

The need for expanded access to nursing education remains urgent. According to the American Association of Colleges of Nursing, 65,766 qualified applicants were turned away from baccalaureate and graduate nursing programs in 2023, highlighting a significant gap between demand and available training capacity. GCU has responded by developing a flexible, scalable model designed to expand access for qualified students who might otherwise be left behind.

The university has opened 11 ABSN sites across the country in Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, Utah, Florida, Missouri and New Mexico. These sites are designed for students with prior college experience who are seeking to transition into the nursing profession. The hybrid model combines online coursework with in-person, hands-on skills labs and immersive simulation experiences that can be completed in as little as 16 months, after secondary admission. At the same time, GCU's Phoenix campus continues to serve a large population of traditional undergraduate students pursuing a BSN, reinforcing a strong foundation for first-time college students entering the profession.

To further expand access, GCU has also introduced additional entry points into the nursing pipeline, offering prerequisite science and general education courses at discounted tuition prices, with federal financial aid also available through a new Pre-Nursing Associate degree. This approach reduces financial barriers and allows students to prepare for rigorous nursing programs with greater confidence and lower risk.

"Expanding access to nursing education requires more than simply adding seats, it requires rethinking how students enter and move through the pipeline," Smith said. "That's why we've built multiple pathways that meet students at different stages of life, whether they are just beginning their college journey or transitioning from another career. By offering flexible program formats, affordable entry points and accelerated options, we are removing barriers and creating opportunities for more individuals to pursue a calling in nursing. This approach not only changes lives, it strengthens communities by addressing a critical workforce need."

About Grand Canyon University: Grand Canyon University was founded in 1949 and is Arizona's premier private Christian university. GCU is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission and offers 380 academic programs, emphases and certificates for both traditional undergraduate students and working professionals. The university's curriculum emphasizes interaction with classmates, both in-person and online, and individual attention from instructors while fusing academic rigor with Christian values to help students find their purpose and become skilled, caring professionals. For more information, visit gcu.edu.

SOURCE Grand Canyon University