Grand Circle Cruise Line Celebrates 'Christmas in July' with Savings for Europe's Christmas Markets

Cruising along the Danube River through the most beloved ports of Austria and Germany, travelers can explore the region's craft-filled Christmas markets and behold storybook towns in all their holiday finery. On the Rhine, travelers can revel in the sight of medieval landscapes glittering with colorful lights, or the sound of the familiar melodies of "Silent Night" and "O Christmas Tree" sung in their original German. Cruising the Seine, travelers can delight in the warmth of the holiday season in France, beginning and ending in Paris, which is truly the "City of Light" at this time of year.

'Christmas in July' cruise opportunities include:

Travelers should call 1-800-221-2610 by July 29, 2019, and mention code RIBS 103 to save.

Grand Circle Cruise Line's fleet features comfortable, intimate accommodations with the amenities of a hotel and the convenience of unpacking just once. Travelers on these Grand Circle River Cruises traverse Europe's waterways aboard its 120- to 162-passenger privately-owned vessels, visiting iconic capitals and small towns.

About Grand Circle Cruise Line

Grand Circle Cruise Line's award-winning fleet of privately-owned river ships traverse Europe's waterways, visiting iconic capitals and small towns. More than 800,000 travelers 50+ have sailed with Grand Circle Cruise Line since 1998, including more than 225,000 solo travelers. Today, more than 30 percent of Grand Circle Cruise Line Ship travelers are solo—attracted by Grand Circle's comprehensive program that includes low-cost Single Supplements on River Cruises and Cruise Tours, free Single Supplements on all pre-and post-trip extension options, a Best Price Guarantee, and more. Established in 1998 with a single river ship, Grand Circle Cruise Line today offers 13 River Cruises and River Cruise Tours.

