Grand Island Central Schools Expands ZeroEyes AI Gun Detection and Intelligent Situational Awareness Solution

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ZeroEyes , the creators of the first AI-based gun detection video analytics platform to earn the full US Department of Homeland Security SAFETY Act Designation, announced today that New York's Grand Island Central School District has renewed its contract following a successful three-year deployment. The district originally deployed ZeroEyes' AI gun detection and intelligent situational awareness solution in 2022 to proactively protect students, staff, and visitors against gun-related threats.

Located on Grand Island, New York, the Grand Island Central School District serves approximately 2,800 students across a universal pre-K, three elementary schools, a middle school, and a high school. With an emphasis on safety and security, the school has implemented a layered safety strategy, including school resource officers, protective film on glass, a one-button lockdown system, a comprehensive youth mental health first aid training for all staff, and ZeroEyes' proactive solution.

"We are excited to renew and grow our contract with ZeroEyes because it is such a vital tool in our safety toolbox, providing peace of mind and helping us continuously evolve our safety measures," said Brian Graham, Superintendent of Grand Island Central Schools. "We are deeply focused on the social, emotional, and mental health of our students, and ZeroEyes helps us provide a sense of safety to our community while they are on campus."

ZeroEyes' AI gun detection and intelligent situational awareness software layers onto existing digital security cameras. If a gun is identified, images are instantly shared with the ZeroEyes Operations Center (ZOC), the industry's only U.S.-based, fully in-house operation center, which is staffed 24/7/365 by specially trained U.S. military and law enforcement veterans. If these experts determine the threat is valid, they dispatch alerts and actionable intelligence — including visual description, gun type, and last known location — to local law enforcement and school administration as quickly as 3 to 5 seconds from detection.

"We're honored that Grand Island Central School District continues to trust our technology to keep its community secure," said Mike Lahiff, CEO and cofounder of ZeroEyes. "We look forward to continuing our work together to keep everyone safe from gun-related threats."

About ZeroEyes

ZeroEyes delivers a proactive, human-verified AI gun detection software solution that integrates into existing digital security cameras and helps to mitigate mass shootings and gun-related violence by reducing response times, providing actionable intelligence with images, and delivering clarity among chaos — ultimately saving lives. ZeroEyes' patented solution has been recognized by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) as a promising anti-terrorism technology and was the first video analytics technology to receive full SAFETY Act DT&E Designation.

Founded by Navy SEALs and elite technologists, ZeroEyes dispatches accurate and real-time actionable intelligence about the illegal brandishing of a gun near or in an occupied area or building, to local staff and law enforcement with an image of the shooter(s) and location of the threat, as quickly as 3 to 5 seconds from the moment the gun is detected.

The ZeroEyes team also provides tech consulting, installation assistance and practice drills for active shooter events to enhance safety at schools, corporate and government facilities. Headquartered in the Greater Philadelphia area, the company's affordable and effective gun detection solution has been adopted by the US Department of Defense, leading public K-12 school districts, colleges/universities, healthcare facilities, commercial property groups, manufacturing plants, Fortune 500 corporate campuses, shopping malls, big-box retail stores and more. Learn more about ZeroEyes at ZeroEyes.com

