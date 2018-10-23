Grand Opening Celebration of Motto Mortgage Advantage in Northeastern Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Nov. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Motto Mortgage, an innovative mortgage brokerage franchise focused on transparency and compliance, has a new office in Arkansas. Motto Mortgage Advantage will hold a grand opening celebration in Searcy, Arkansas, on Wednesday, Nov. 14, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 202 W. Mulberry Ave. The event will include a ribbon cutting and an office meet-and-greet. The Searcy Chamber of Commerce will also be in attendance.

As part of the celebration, Motto Mortgage Advantage is encouraging local businesses to contribute food donations for the Motto Mortgage Mission Against Hunger program. Anyone wishing to donate may stop by the office at 202 W. Mulberry Ave., 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. between now and Wednesday, Nov. 14. Collected donations will be given to the His House ministry in Searcy to help locally food insecure residents.

Founded in 2018 by Darrell Welch, an accomplished local mortgage broker with 16 years of experience, and Mark Watson, an entrepreneur and RE/MAX broker owner with 13 years of experience in real estate, Motto Mortgage Advantage is a customer-first, full-service mortgage brokerage.

"Motto Mortgage Advantage offers a convenient alternative to the traditional mortgage bankers," said Welch. "We are able to provide personalized guidance and more competitive mortgage options to buyers from carefully chosen lenders." Watson added, "Our extensive mortgage and real estate background, coupled with the compliance driven, customer-first Motto Mortgage model is a game-changer for our clients."

Loan originators in the Motto Mortgage network have access to competitive loan options from various wholesale lenders and work hard to give homebuyers options — because no loan is one-size-fits-all. A loan originator with Motto Mortgage Advantage can be reached at 501- 203-0088.

Welch and Watson both graduated from Harding University, have strong ties to the Searcy community, and are passionate about helping homebuyers make their dreams a reality. "As crazy as it sounds, I love to do mortgages," said Welch. "Helping families make a house a home is a fantastic job. I'm grateful for this career and am excited about the opportunities Motto Mortgage Advantage will provide homebuyers in Searcy and Northeastern Arkansas."

Each Motto Mortgage franchise is independently owned, operated and licensed.

About Motto Mortgage Advantage:

Motto Mortgage Advantage (NMLS # 1780592) is a locally owned and operated full-service mortgage brokerage serving Northeastern Arkansas. To learn more, please visit: https://www.mottomortgage.com/offices/advantage-searcy/

