Motto Mortgage Royal Now Open in Florida

New mortgage brokerage franchise provides homebuyers and refinancers competitive rates and access to local professionals that understand the Florida market

ORLANDO, Fla., April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Motto Mortgage, the first-and-only national mortgage brokerage franchise brand in the United States focused on transparency and compliance, has a new office in Orlando, Florida. Motto Mortgage Royal is now open and serving all markets throughout the Sunshine State.

Motto Mortgage Royal is a customer-first, full-service mortgage brokerage established by Damion Fray. Damion has over two decades of entrepreneurial experience in sales and franchise ownership and takes pride in his inclusive, welcoming approach to the customer experience. His goal is to build strong relationships with the community and provide a seamless home buying process for his clients.

"Motto Mortgage Royal offers an advantageous alternative to the traditional mortgage bankers currently operating in Orlando," said Damion Fray. "We provide the scope, scale and support of a large retail lender, while offering the flexibility, autonomy and exceptional service of a local mortgage broker that knows how to navigate the intricacies of the home buying process in your market."

John Lovaglio will serve as the senior mortgage consultant and loan originator for the office. John is excited to leverage his more than 20 years of experience in the real estate industry and deep knowledge of the Central Florida housing market to help his clients and neighbors achieve their dreams of homeownership. Tanya Rotella will also serve as a mortgage strategist and loan originator for the office.

Loan originators in the Motto Mortgage network have access to competitive loans from various wholesale lenders and work hard to give homebuyers choices – because no loan is one-size-fits-all. A loan originator with Motto Mortgage Royal can be reached at (321) 966-5811. A digital mortgage experience is available for borrowers who would prefer to conduct business remotely.

Each Motto Mortgage franchise is independently owned, operated, and licensed.

About Motto Mortgage Royal:

Motto Mortgage Royal (NMLS #2537039) is a locally owned and operated full-service mortgage brokerage serving all of Florida, located at 111 North Orange Ave, Orlando, FL 32801. To learn more, please visit www.MottoMortgageRoyal.com or call (321) 966-5811.

John Lovaglio, NMLS #2038828

Tanya Rotella, NMLS #2511530

SOURCE Motto Mortgage