Grand Opening Celebration of Motto Mortgage Leaders

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Motto Mortgage, an innovative mortgage brokerage franchise focused on transparency and compliance, announced a new office is now open in the St. Louis metro area. Motto Mortgage Leaders will hold a grand opening celebration on Thursday, August 29 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 174 Clarkson Rd. The networking fête, will include a representative from Congresswoman Ann Wagner's office and the St. Louis Chamber of Commerce.

Motto Mortgage Leaders was established by Sean Banankhah, Broker/ Owner of RE/MAX Select, who has more than 24 years' experience in the real estate industry. The customer-first, full-service mortgage brokerage serves the Greater St. Louis area and all Missouri.

"I'd love to see everyone on August 29 and have a chance to personally introduce Motto Mortgage Leaders to the St. Louis community," said Banankhah. "Purchasing a home can be an overwhelming process. Our goal is to truly become a convenient, one-stop shop where customers have the choices they want, and caring experts they know they can count on to guide them through the home ownership process," he added.

Mortgage expert Mariana Anguelova (NMLS #1490893) will serve as the lead loan originator for Motto Mortgage Leaders. Anguelova has more than 18 years of experience working in all facets of the mortgage transaction, including: processing & pre-underwriting, operations management, and closings. "My favorite part of the mortgage process is helping homebuyers make the most educated financial decision for their needs," said Anguelova.

Loan originators in the Motto Mortgage network have access to competitive loan options from various wholesale lenders, and work hard to give homebuyers options – because no loan is one-size-fits-all.

For more information about the grand opening celebration, please contact Motto Mortgage Leaders at (636) 590-6700. The event is open to all members of the community.

Each Motto Mortgage franchise is independently owned, operated and licensed.

About Motto Mortgage Leaders:

Motto Mortgage Leaders is a locally owned and operated full-service mortgage brokerage located at 174 Clarkson Road, Suite 105, St. Louis, MO 63011, serving the Greater St. Louis metropolitan area and all of Missouri. NMLS#:1837062. To learn more, please visit: https://www.mottomortgage.com/offices/leaders-missouri/

