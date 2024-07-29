Motto Mortgage Premier Pros Now Open in North Dakota

New mortgage brokerage franchise provides homebuyers and refinancers competitive rates and access to local professionals that understand the North Dakota market

FARGO, N.D., July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Motto Mortgage, the first-and-only national mortgage brokerage franchise brand in the United States focused on transparency and compliance, has a new office in Fargo, North Dakota. Motto Mortgage Premier Pros is now open serving all markets throughout the Peace Garden State.

Motto Mortgage Premier Pros is a customer-first, full-service mortgage brokerage established by Jared Blankenship and Robert Leslie. The partners together bring a wealth of knowledge to the new brokerage with more than three decades of combined industry experience. Jared has spent over 15 years working in real estate and mortgage lending, while Robert has spent the same amount of time honing his craft in real estate and new construction as the owner of RE/MAX Legacy Realty and Designer Homes in Fargo. Jared and Robert are excited to join Motto Mortgage's growing network of over 225 independently owned offices across the country and to bring a new mortgage option to the Fargo-Moorhead market.

"Motto Mortgage Premier Pros offers an advantageous alternative to the traditional mortgage bankers currently operating in Fargo," said Jared Blankenship. "We provide the scope, scale and support of a large retail lender, while offering the flexibility, autonomy and exceptional service of a local mortgage broker that knows how to navigate the intricacies of the home buying process in your market."

Jared Blankenship will also serve as the senior mortgage loan originator for the office. Jared is a lifelong resident of the Fargo area and is excited to put his unique background in mortgage and real estate and knowledge of the local market to work to help aspiring homeowners. His goal is to provide a seamless, invaluable, and memorable experience for his clients and real estate partners.

Loan originators in the Motto Mortgage network have access to competitive loans from various wholesale lenders and work hard to give homebuyers choices – because no loan is one-size-fits-all. A loan originator with Motto Mortgage Premier Pros can be reached at (701) 532-3250. A digital mortgage experience is available for borrowers who would prefer to conduct business remotely.

Each Motto Mortgage franchise is independently owned, operated, and licensed.

About Motto Mortgage Premier Pros:

Motto Mortgage Premier Pros (NMLS #2361537) is a locally owned and operated full-service mortgage brokerage serving all of North Dakota, located at 3250 47th St S, Fargo, ND 58104. To learn more, please visit www.MottoMortgagePremierPros.com or call (701) 532-3250.

Jared Blankenship, NMLS #181362

