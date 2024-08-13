Motto Mortgage Express Now Open in Michigan

New mortgage brokerage franchise provides homebuyers and refinancers competitive rates and access to local professionals that understand the Michigan market

MARQUETTE, Mich., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Motto Mortgage, the first-and-only national mortgage brokerage franchise brand in the United States focused on transparency and compliance, has a new office in Marquette, Michigan. is now open and serving all markets throughout the Great Lakes State.

Motto Mortgage Express is a customer-first, full-service mortgage brokerage with a mission to support local real estate agent partners, provide homebuyers with a great customer service experience, and offer diversified loan products that meet the unique financial needs of those in the community.

Jackie Menhennick will serve as the mortgage loan originator and operations manager for the office. Jackie has over 30 years of experience in mortgage lending and management and is looking forward to leveraging her background to guide and support her clients through the mortgage process as quickly and seamlessly as possible.

Loan originators in the Motto Mortgage network have access to competitive loans from various wholesale lenders and work hard to give homebuyers choices – because no loan is one-size-fits-all. A loan originator with Motto Mortgage Express can be reached at (960) 360-4965. A digital mortgage experience is available for borrowers who would prefer to conduct business remotely.

Each Motto Mortgage franchise is independently owned, operated, and licensed.

About Motto Mortgage Express:

Motto Mortgage Express (NMLS #2586670) is a locally owned and operated full-service mortgage brokerage serving all of Michigan, located at 2844 Venture Dr, Marquette, MI 49855. To learn more, please visit www.MottoMortgageExpress.com or call (960) 360-4965.

Jackie Menhennick, NMLS #500593

SOURCE Motto Mortgage