Grand Opening: Final Phase at Golf Course Community in Las Vegas, NV

"We're thrilled to be the last homebuilder at Rhodes Ranch, providing the final opportunity to enjoy a beautiful new home at this popular development, with exceptional amenities right at your doorstep," said Robb Beville, Nevada Division President. "This Grand Opening period is a fantastic time to find the perfect floor plan and get in while homesites are still available."

COMMUNITY HIGHLIGHTS

New single-family homes from the mid $400s

Single- and two-story floor plans with contemporary finishes and incredible included features

3 to 6 bedrooms, 2-bay garages, up to 3,609 square feet

Casita options (select plans)

Community amenities include a clubhouse, recreation center, Fun Zone Water Park, and access to Rhodes Ranch Golf Club

Close proximity to the 215 Beltway and Las Vegas Strip

Location: 7 Rancho Maria Street, Las Vegas, NV 89148

For more information, call 702.936.3020.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder. Offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding—including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based company operates in 17 states across the U.S., and offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loan subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

