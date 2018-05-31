Grand Opening: New CompTIA Marketplace Open for Business

"Customers will find new features and upgrades that streamline the shopping experience whether they're looking for certification exam vouchers, best-in-class CompTIA courseware and learning content or courseware and exam bundles," said Randy Gross, CompTIA CIO.

The new site matches the look and feel of CompTIA's certification website, certification.comptia.org.

To begin, anyone who has placed an order on the previous CompTIA Marketplace will use their same login user name. For additional security, customers will be prompted to reset their password. First-time visitors will be asked to create a new user profile.

Upon entering the CompTIA Marketplace, customers are presented with a map of the continents of the world. Choosing the continent and country where they intend to take their certification exam will send the customer to the appropriate country store, with purchases priced and paid in the relevant local currency.

CompTIA members and partners will see their status displayed in the upper right-hand corner of the screen, with pricing throughout the site reflecting their member and partnership status.

Product descriptions have been significantly enhanced with supporting documentation, including fulfillment times, how to redeem digital coupons and discounts and more.

The site includes a career path filter, linked to the CompTIA IT Infrastructure and CompTIA Cybersecurity career paths. Selecting one of the paths will reveal the CompTIA certifications that are relevant to that career choice.

CompTIA is the world's leading provider of vendor-neutral skills certifications for technology professionals around the world. CompTIA has awarded nearly 2.4 million certifications globally, validating a wide range of technology skills. To learn more, visit https://certification.comptia.org/home.

