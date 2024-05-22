GRAND OPENING: SEALOFT OCEANFRONT HOTEL, OCEAN CITY, MARYLAND

Guests can experience the newest beachside getaway in Ocean City this May

OCEAN CITY, Md., May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SeaLoft Oceanfront Hotel – a stylish coastal getaway on Ocean City's 45th Street Beach – reopens its doors May 23 following a multi-million-dollar renovation. The hotel's brand-new look offers a taste of retro accommodations with a vibrant, fun-loving energy, while the modern comforts and array of amenities make SeaLoft Oceanfront Hotel the perfect home base for exploring Maryland's favorite beach town.

"With this extensive renovation, our goal was to truly embody Maryland's spirit and become the ultimate place to stay for travelers looking to enjoy the carefree vibes of Ocean City," said Lorrie Miller, Director of Operations at Blue Water Development. "Whether you're a long-time visitor or discovering Ocean City for the first time, we invite you to experience the renewed charm of SeaLoft Oceanfront Hotel and create unforgettable memories by the shore."

The transformed hotel pays homage to traditional beachside escapes, with retro-inspired accents of oranges and blues creating a nostalgic coastal charm. Each room boasts views of the ocean, some with full panoramic views and private balconies, and SeaLoft's seasonal outdoor pool is a refreshing escape where guests can soak up the sun and sea breeze. Artist Hamilton Glass designed and painted the vibrant mural that adorns SeaLoft Oceanfront Hotel, perfectly capturing the vintage surf vibes that the property embodies.

Guests can take advantage of on-site bicycle rentals to cruise along Ocean City's famed boardwalk and easily reach the best local restaurants and attractions, from the award-winning Fager's Island to the Carribbean-inspired Seacrets Nightclub. SeaLoft Oceanfront Hotel encourages guests to extend their stay with discounted packages for longer bookings:

For more information and bookings, please visit sealoftoceanfronthotel.com. Please find imagery here.

About Blue Water:

Founded in 2002, Blue Water Development specializes in investing, developing, and managing RV resorts, campgrounds, hotels, and attractions. With dozens of resort-area properties across the USA, the Blue Water family is committed to creating elite assets, delivering exceptional guest experiences, and enhancing the communities we serve. To learn more, visit BWDC.com . LinkedIn | Facebook

Press Contacts:

Hue & Cry

E: [email protected]

SOURCE Blue Water