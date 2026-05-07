Grand River Prep's AP Culture Earns Statewide Recognition

National Heritage Academies® and Grand River Preparatory High School are guiding AP students to success

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- High school students are about to put their knowledge to the test as Advanced Placement (AP) testing begins across the nation during the month of May.

While AP programs must follow specific guidelines, some programs go above and beyond to give students the best outcomes, and Grand River Preparatory High School's AP program is proving to be one of the highest performing in West Michigan.

Students in Grand River Preparatory High School's Advanced Placement (AP) program are ready to take on AP tests thanks to the support and guidance from teachers and staff.

Grand River Prep has been recognized by the College Board's AP School Honor Roll for excellence in AP programing, achieving gold status in 2025 and 2024 and platinum status in 2023. These achievements place Grand River's AP program among the top local high schools in West Michigan.

For Executive Principal Mike Irwin, these awards are more than just accolades, he said they reflect his team's commitment to achievement for all students.

"We believe in our students' abilities and are dedicated to supporting them," Irwin said.

AP for All

Unlike other schools that curate AP rosters, Grand River Prep welcomes all students who are willing to work hard.

"We ensure that our AP classrooms reflect the diversity of our student body," said Grand River Prep Dean of High School Emily Gunsch. "If a student wants to take an AP class, they can."

This approach aligns with National Heritage Academies'® (NHA®) commitment to academic excellence.

Students must maintain a 70% grade in each course to receive credit, which means support is critical for success.

"We don't just promise success, we actively help students achieve it," said AP Environmental Studies Teacher Jordan Dischinger-Smedes,. That support includes providing guidance based on individual student needs.

Many subjects also offer in class practice exams and additional Saturday practice sessions.

"Students are never surprised by the exam format," said Dischinger-Smedes.

More Than Test Scores

Grand River Prep's AP culture extends beyond exam scores. The school's volunteer requirement of 60 hours over four years highlights that a student's value lies not only in academic success but also in community contributions.

"When we break down access, achievement, and sustained participation, it reflects who we are," Irwin said.

Research from the National Institutes of Health indicates AP success can correlate with socioeconomic background, emphasizing the importance for equal access and support for all students.

Grand River Prep demonstrates that when access is open, expectations are high, and support is intentional, students succeed. That is what sets Grand River Prep's AP program and NHA apart from other public high schools.

About National Heritage Academies:

National Heritage Academies® (NHA®) is a network of 103 tuition-free, public charter schools across nine states, serving more than 68,000 students in kindergarten through 12th grade. For more information, visit nhaschools.com. To find the nearest charter school near you, use the NHA school finder.

SOURCE National Heritage Academies