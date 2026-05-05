Grand Stevie® Award Winners Announced in 2026 American Business Awards®

Delta Dental Wins Organization of the Year

FAIRFAX, Va., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Stevie® Awards announced today the Grand Stevie Award winners in The 24th Annual American Business Awards® competition. Winners will be honored during an awards banquet on June 9, 2026, in New York City. Registration for the event is now open.

The Grand Stevie Awards are best-of-competition prizes awarded to the organizations that submit the best body of work to the competition, in their own name or in the names of one or more clients. Grand Stevie Awards cannot be applied for directly.

All organizations operating in the USA—large and small, public and private, for-profit and non-profit—are eligible to submit nominations to the ABAs in a wide range of categories, honoring achievement in every aspect of work life, from customer service and management to public relations and product development.

This year, more than 3,700 nominations were considered in the judging process by more than 230 professionals on nine juries. Their average ratings determined the Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award winners announced earlier this month. For complete lists of those Stevie Award winners, visit ABA.StevieAwards.com.

The Grand Stevie Awards are best-of-competition prizes awarded to the organizations that submit the best body of work to the competition, in their own name or in the names of one or more clients. Grand Stevie Awards cannot be applied for directly.

Grand Stevie winners in the 2026 program are as follows:

Organization of the Year: Delta Dental of Kansas, Wichita, is the most honored organization in the 2026 competition, earning four Gold, six Silver, and seven Bronze Stevie Awards, collecting a total of 34.5 award points. Delta Dental also won this Grand Stevie Award in 2024.

Most Honored Public Relations Agency of the Year: MikeWorldWide, New York, New York, wins the honor this year with 30 award points earned on behalf of itself and clients American Dairy Queen, ICSC, and the Travelers Championship. MikeWorldWide is among the world's leading independent, integrated PR agencies with five offices across the United States, Latin America, and the United Kingdom. The agency won this top honor in 2025 as well, in addition to winning Grand Stevies in the ABAs in 2013-2016.

Most Honored Marketing Agency of the Year: Mountain View Group, Atlanta, Georgia, earned 12 award points with two Gold and four Bronze Stevie wins for videos produced for clients Amneal Pharmaceuticals, GE Healthcare, and RTX Corporation.

Highest-rated Nomination of the Year: With an average score from the judges of 9.88 out of a possible 10, the nomination entitled "From Vision to Legacy: AstraZeneca and Emota Driving Sustainable Innovation," submitted by the Emota Experience Agency in London, United Kingdom, is this year's highest-rated nomination. The entry, which won the Gold Stevie for Best Cause & Green - Sustainable Event, describes the agency's work with AstraZeneca to create the pharmaceutical giant's presence at the 2025 edition of The American Society of Clinical Oncology annual meeting, the world's largest oncology congress.

Highest-rated New Product Nomination of the Year: Praxis AI, Pleasanton, California, wins this year's top product-nomination honor for "The AI That Showed Up for the Students Nobody Else Scaled For," a submission about their use of artificial intelligence in education, specifically "Human-First Digital Twins — AI powered by an expert's real brain, personality, and wisdom, with constitutional governance and patent-pending IP protection." Deployed across education, workforce development, and enterprise, their 1,000+ twins have driven 70% student engagement, 3× wage increases, and full letter-grade improvements. The nomination won the Gold Stevie for Best AI Solution in EdTech.

The 2027 edition of The American Business Awards will begin accepting nominations this October. Learn more and get the entry kit at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, and the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries annually from organizations in more than 70 nations and territories. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at https://ABA.StevieAwards.com.

Supporting sponsors of The 2026 American Business Awards include Golden Hour Veterinary Telemedicine, Melissa Sones Consulting, Persistent, and SoftPro.

Media Contact:

Nina Moore

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SOURCE The Stevie Awards