Stevie® Awards Extends The 2026 American Business Awards® Final Entry Deadline

Top Business Honors to Accept Final Nominations Through April 7

FAIRFAX, Va., March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Stevie® Awards, organizer of The American Business Awards® , announced today that the final entry deadline for the 24th annual competition has been extended through April 7. No additional late fees will be charged. Entries submitted through the new deadline will not be penalized in any way in the judging process.

"We've received so many requests for individual deadline extensions that we've decided to extend the deadline for everyone," said Stevie Awards President Maggie Miller. The original final deadline was March 4.

The American Business Awards are widely considered to be the premier business awards program in the U.S.A. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations— public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large, and small. The 2026 awards will honor achievements since the beginning of 2024. Entry details are available at http://www.StevieAwards.com/ABA .

The American Business Awards recognize achievement in every facet of the workplace. Categories include:

Achievement Categories

AI Categories (New for 2026)

App Categories

Company / Organization Categories

Achievement in Corporate Communications, Investor Relations, & Public Relations Categories

Creative Categories (New for 2026)

Customer Service Categories

Entrepreneur Categories

Event Categories

Human Resources Categories

Achievement in Management Categories

Achievement in Marketing Categories

New Product & Product Management Categories

Podcast Categories

Publication Categories

Social Media Categories

Support Categories

Sustainability Categories

Technology Categories

Thought Leadership Categories

Video Categories

Web Achievement Categories

More than 200 professionals nationwide will participate in the judging process through mid-April. The Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie® Award winners will be announced on April 24 and celebrated during a ceremony in New York City on June 9.

Every new product or service nominated in The 2026 American Business Awards will automatically be included in voting for the People's Choice Stevie Awards for Favorite New Products, an annual feature of the ABAs in which the general public votes for their favorite new products. Voting will open on April 27.

The list of past Stevie Award winners in The American Business Awards reads like a who's who of innovation and business success in the U.S.A. Explore the list of last year's winners.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, and the newest Stevie Awards program, the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence. Stevie Awards competitions receive over 12,000 entries annually from organizations in more than 70 nations and territories. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com .

Sponsors of The 2026 American Business Awards include Golden Hour Veterinary Telemedicine, Melissa Sones Consulting, and SoftPro.

SOURCE The Stevie Awards