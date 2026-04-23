Stevie® Award Winners Announced in The 24th Annual American Business Awards®

Winners to be celebrated during an event in New York City on June 9

FAIRFAX, Va., April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Stevie® Awards, organizers of the world's premier business awards programs, today announced the Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie winners in The 24th American Business Awards®.

All organizations operating in the USA - large and small, public and private, for-profit and non-profit - are eligible to submit nominations to the ABAs in a wide range of categories honoring achievement in every aspect of work life, from customer service and management to public relations and product development.

The Stevie® Awards, organizers of the world's premier business awards programs, have announced the Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie winners in The 24th American Business Awards®.

More than 3,700 nominations were considered in the judging process this year by more than 230 professionals worldwide, whose average scores determined the winners.

Winners of three or more Gold Stevie Awards include:

A-One Janitorial LLC, Newport Beach, CA (5), MikeWorldWide & American Dairy Queen, New York, NY (5), Cisco, San Francisco, CA and Jersey City, NJ (4), Delta Dental of Kansas, Wichita, KS (4), Invision, Walnut Creek, CA (4), VelocityEHS, Chicago, IL (4), VUMI Group, Miami, FL (4), Azul, Sunnyvale, CA (3), Catherine Violet Hubbard Animal Sanctuary, Newtown, CT (3), Critical Mass, New York, NY (3), Deloitte Services LP, New York, NY (3), EBizCharge, Irvine, CA (3), Espresa, Palo Alto, CA (3), GigaCloud Technology, El Monte, CA (3), IBM, Armonk, NY, USA (3), Jenzabar, Boston, MA (3), London Computer Systems, Cincinnati, OH (3), MikeWorldWide, New York, NY (3), Origence, Irvine, CA (3), Proximity, Centerville, UT (3), SoftPro, Raleigh, NC (3), SynergySuite, Sandy, UT (3), The Holliday Collaborative Agency, Indianapolis, IN (3), and The Surplus Line Association of California, San Ramon, CA (3).

For a complete list of the Stevie Award winners announced today, visit https://aba.stevieawards.com.

Winners of five best-of-show prizes will be awarded Grand Stevie Award trophies, to be announced the week of May 4.

2026 Stevie winners will be celebrated during an awards banquet on Tuesday, June 9 at the Marriott Marquis in New York City. Tickets for the event are now on sale.

The categories that recognize outstanding new products and services introduced in the USA are among the most heavily subscribed to in the ABAs. Every new product or service nominated in the program will be included in voting for the People's Choice Stevie Awards for Favorite New Products, an annual feature of the ABAs in which the general public votes for their favorite new products. Voting opens on tomorrow, April 27 at https://aba.stevieawards.com/Awards/PeoplesChoiceVoting/ and will conclude on May 23. People's Choice Stevie winners will be announced the week of May 25 and will be honored during the June 9 awards presentations.

"We're proud to recognize the breadth and quality of achievements demonstrated by organizations and individuals honored in The 2026 American Business Awards," said Michael Gallagher, founder and Executive Chairman of the Stevie Awards. "This year's nominations reflect the many ways organizations across the United States are driving progress, from advancements in artificial intelligence to excellence in communications and beyond. We look forward to celebrating the accomplishments of the 2026 Stevie winners at our June 9 awards ceremony in New York City."

Supporting sponsors of The 2026 American Business Awards include Golden Hour Veterinary Telemedicine, Melissa Sones Consulting, Persistent, and SoftPro.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, and the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries annually from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

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SOURCE The Stevie Awards