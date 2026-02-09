Grand Stevie® Award Winners Announced in 20th Annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service

IBM Wins Grand Stevie Award for 10th Consecutive Year



FAIRFAX, Va., Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Stevie® Awards have announced the winners of Grand Stevie Award trophies in the 20th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, recognized as the world's top honors for achievement in business development, customer service, and sales.

Nominees in the 2026 Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service were not able to apply for Grand Stevie Awards directly. These are "best of show" honors. Winners were determined by a points system based on the total number of awards won in the program, with a Gold Stevie win counting for three points, a Silver Stevie win for two points, and a Bronze Stevie win for 1.5 points.

This year's Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award winners in the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service were announced on January 29. All winners in attendance will be recognized on stage during an awards ceremony on March 5 in New York City.

Winners of the Grand Stevie Awards in the 2026 competition are:



1. IBM, worldwide, earned 59.5 points on the back of seven Gold, eight Silver, and 15 Bronze Stevie wins across a broad range of categories. This is the tenth consecutive year that IBM has earned a Grand Stevie Award in the competition, and the second time they've won the #1 spot.

2. DP DHL, worldwide, scored 53 points with eight Gold, seven Silver, and 10 Bronze Stevie wins by DHL affiliates across the Americas, Asia, and Europe. This is the 14th consecutive year in which the international transportation and logistics firm has won a Grand Stevie in this program.

3. ValueSelling Associates, the sales consultancy headquartered in Carlsbad, California USA, won eight Gold, three Silver, and six Bronze Stevies, for a total of 39 points, for wins on behalf of clients Abdulla Fouad For Medical Supplies and Services, Alaska Communications, e.Republic, Element Fleet Management, Ironclad, Phenom, Quest Software, and Snappy. This is the sixth Grand Stevie won by ValueSelling in the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service.

4. Unitedhealthcare Provider Service Operations, Minneapolis, Minnesota USA, takes the fourth Grand Stevie spot with 38 points earned through four Gold, 10 Silver, and four Bronze Stevie wins.

5. Allianz Services Private Limited, Kerala, India, delivered 34.5 award points (three Gold, three Silver, and 13 Bronze Stevies) to earn themselves the final Grand Stevie spot. The firm also earned a Grand Stevie in the program in 2024.

More than 2,100 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry, in 41 nations and territories, were evaluated in this year's competition. Winners were determined by the average scores of more than 150 professionals worldwide on eight specialized juries.

The 2026 awards will begin accepting nominations this July. Those interested in participating may request the entry kit at https://Sales.StevieAwards.com.

About the Stevie® Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Each year more than 12,000 nominations from more than 70 nations and territories are judged by more than 1,000 professionals in Stevies competitions. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at https://www.StevieAwards.com .

Sponsors of the 2026 Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service include SOCAP International and ValueSelling Associates.

Marketing Contact:

Nina Moore

[email protected]

+1 703 547 8389

SOURCE The Stevie Awards