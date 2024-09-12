GRANDE LAKES ORLANDO ANNOUNCES NEW FALL FESTIVAL

Luxury Florida vacation destination unveils new seasonal programming, coupled with Halloween and Thanksgiving activities

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Grande Lakes Orlando, the 500-acre luxury resort destination located in the headwaters of the Florida Everglades, is excited to announce a new "Fall at Grande Lakes" festival, which will feature a weekend of seasonal activities and gourmet treats catered to families, guests and the local community to welcome the season. The resort, which is anchored by The Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes and JW Marriott Orlando, Grande Lakes, will also host dedicated programming for the season's major holidays. Offering abundant hands-on activities, adventurous outdoors experiences through its signature Grande Lakes Sports program, dedicated spa offerings, and special dining experiences across its world-class and MICHELIN recognized restaurants, Grande Lakes Orlando promises a well-rounded fall getaway or staycation for all.

Grande Lakes Orlando Fall Festival

Taking place October 12-13, 2024, "Fall at Grande Lakes" invites guests of all ages to experience a memorable weekend at Grande Lakes Orlando. The resort has curated an array of seasonal experiences on the Da Vinci Lawn at The Ritz-Carlton Orlando, from arts & crafts and hayrides to laser skeet shooting and face painting. Families and kids can also enjoy animal themed activations, including a petting zoo, falconry exhibit, and fish casting classes.

Alongside the activities, Grande Lakes Orlando will have a variety of seasonal food and beverage favorites set up within charming cottages. The property has invited several local vendors from across Central Florida to showcase items guests cannot find anywhere else.

Holiday Experiences

Guests visiting Grande Lakes Orlando on Halloween will enjoy several themed activations. The resort welcomes guests to the JW Studio for a spook-tacular trick-or-treat scavenger hunt around the grounds. Exclusive for Ritz-Carlton Club Lounge guests, visitors can enjoy curated programming events, such as 'Creature Feature' which invites younger guests to create a spooky treat with the pastry team, while the 'Potion Class' allows older guests to make their own Halloween cocktails.

This Thanksgiving, Grande Lakes Orlando will present a series of special events and dining offerings. Starting in the morning, guests are invited to watch the Thanksgiving Day Parade at the JW Studio or take part in the property's Gobbler 5K fun run. For a special holiday dinner, guests can choose from a Thanksgiving Buffet at Highball and Harvest or Citron, a Thanksgiving Dinner at Primo or Knife and Spoon, or a fully prepared Turkey To Go holiday meal.

Seasonal Wellness at The Ritz-Carlton Spa

Throughout October, The Ritz-Carlton Spa will offer a special seasonal Autumn Harvest GLO Body Treatment, which features an exfoliating salt scrub of brandied pears, body wrap in a mélange of honey and clove, relaxing scalp massage with aromatic cinnamon, and application of harvest green cream. In November and December, the spa will offer the Comfort & Joy Body Treatment, which is a magnesium wrap infused with the invigorating scent of wintergreen, designed to soothe muscles and enhance relaxation, followed by a rosemary mint scalp oil treatment.

Visitors are encouraged to take advantage of the resort's popular overnight packages including the "Grande Escape Package," which provides a daily resort credit of $50-100, and complimentary parking when using the code PSF. Guests can also choose from the "Advanced Purchase" package which is available 14 days prior to arrival and offers up to 20% savings with the code ADP.

For more information about Grande Lakes Orlando and its Fall offerings, please visit www.grandelakes.com.

About Grande Lakes Orlando

Hidden in the heart of Orlando, Grande Lakes Orlando sits on 500 lush acres at the headwaters of the Florida Everglades. The resort features a 582-room Ritz-Carlton, 1,010-room JW Marriott hotel, the 40,000-square-foot Ritz-Carlton spa as well as three picture-perfect pools. The Ritz-Carlton Golf & Tennis Club, which hosts the PNC Championship, includes an 18-hole Greg Norman-designed championship golf course. A dozen celebrated dining venues throughout include MICHELIN Recommended Knife & Spoon, a steak and seafood restaurant led by award-winning chef John Tesar, and MICHELIN Recommended Primo, Mediterranean/Italian fare by multiple James Beard award-winning chef Melissa Kelly, a leader in the farm-to-fork movement. Grand Lakes Orlando restaurants source fresh ingredients from Whisper Creek Farm, an on-property 18,000-square-foot working farm, as well as on-site apiaries. The resort features a wide array of additional activities: kayaking, eco-tours on Shingle Creek, falconry, mountain biking and fishing school. Conference and meeting attendees have their pick of meeting space options located across 150,000 square feet plus more than 100,000 square feet of outdoor space. Grande Lakes is located 15 minutes from the Orlando International Airport, five minutes from the Orange County Convention Center and minutes from the major theme parks.

For more information, visit www.grandelakes.com.

