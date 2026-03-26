THE RITZ-CARLTON ORLANDO, GRANDE LAKES DEBUTS SIGNATURE EXPERIENCES -- BESPOKE IMMERSIONS FOR EVERY TRAVELER

Daytona Supercar Drive

In partnership with Corsa, this four-hour high-powered adventure will bring guests behind the wheel of a world-class supercar of their choice to embark on an exhilarating drive to one of America's most legendary motorsport venues, Daytona International Speedway. Accompanied by a dedicated vehicle guide, guests can live like a racer and feel the thrill of the open road during this unforgettable automotive experience. Available to book HERE, with 72 hours advanced booking required. Available Wednesday to Sunday in the morning or afternoon. Priced at $1950 per car.

The Art of Kobe

Travelers can be immersed in an epicurean fine-dining experience at MICHELIN-recommended Knife & Spoon guided by the unmatched taste of authentic Kobe beef. This chef-led culinary journey will offer live cooking demonstrations and be accompanied by a curated wine-pairing created by the in-house sommelier. Guests will also have the opportunity to take a guided tour of the onsite farm, Whisper Creek Farm, and harvest ingredients for a truly farm-to-table dining experience. Reservations available HERE, with seven days advanced booking required. Available Friday and Saturday from 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. Priced at $595 per person.

Space Exploration Experience

Guests can wander through humanity's greatest frontier in an exclusive journey into the world of space exploration. The experience begins with a private helicopter from the resort to the Kennedy Space Center and includes behind-the-scenes access, private guided tours, and unique dining experiences where visitors can witness the beauty of the stars and constellations. Available to book HERE, with 72-hour advanced notice required (seven days for astronaut meet-and-greet). Pricing starts at $2,650 per guest.

The Creekside Retreat

Visitors can unplug into the serene Shingle Creek, where a calming walk along the water's edge activates senses and brings guests one with nature. Guests engage in breathwork meditation and physical exercises for a harmonious mind and body practice. This restorative wellness journey will also offer a curated tea tasting led by certified nutritionists to highlight the healing power of mushroom and herbal infusions, all while allowing guests to be present in nature overlooking the crystal blue waters and fauna along the creek. Available to book HERE on Wednesday, Sunday and Friday between 8:00 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. Priced at $495 per person.

The Everglades Expedition

This offering allows guests to voyage into the wild heart of the resort's luscious 500 acres on a private golf cart with a Certified Florida Master Naturalist for this guided Sunrise Safari experience to spot wildlife including whitetail deer, alligators, and birds. There are also opportunities to meet aquatic friends during the Eco-Tour on Shingle Creek as guests paddle and kayak along the tranquil waterways to the headwaters of the Everglades. The adventure will be accompanied by a private gourmet picnic and a curated Grande Lakes Surprise. Available to book HERE on Thursday and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m., with 72-hour advance reservation required. Priced at $595 per person.

The Junior Naturalist Adventure

Designed for younger travelers, the Junior Naturalist Adventure is a daytime immersion for children to experience the vast natural wonders of Grande Lakes Orlando. Led by the Ritz Kids Naturalist team, travelers will explore the resort's diverse ecosystems, spot wildlife, and learn about the principles of conservation and sustainability. Curiosity, creativity, and meaningful connection to the environment and wildlife are nurtured through bug safaris, fish feeding, and an eco-themed lunch and trivia games. Available to book HERE from Thursday to Sunday from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. for children aged 6-12. Priced at $395 per person.

Ritz-Carlton property images can be found HERE. Credit: Courtesy of Grande Lakes Orlando.

About Grande Lakes Orlando:

Hidden in the heart of Orlando, Grande Lakes Orlando sits on 500 lush acres at the headwaters of the Florida Everglades. The resort features a 582-room Forbes Five Star Ritz-Carlton, a 1,010-room JW Marriott hotel, the 40,000-square-foot Ritz-Carlton spa, as well as three picture-perfect pools. The Ritz-Carlton Golf & Tennis Club, which hosts the PNC Championship, includes an 18-hole Greg Norman-designed championship golf course. A dozen celebrated dining venues throughout include Knife & Spoon, a steak and seafood restaurant led by award-winning chef John Tesar, and Primo, Mediterranean/Italian fare by multiple James Beard award-winning chef Melissa Kelly, a leader in the farm-to-fork movement. Grand Lakes Orlando restaurants source fresh ingredients from Whisper Creek Farm, an on-property 18,000-square-foot working farm, as well as on-site apiaries. The resort features a wide array of additional activities: kayaking, eco-tours on Shingle Creek, falconry, mountain biking and fishing school. Conference and meeting attendees have their pick of meeting space options located across 150,000 square feet, plus more than 100,000 square feet of outdoor space. Grande Lakes is located 15 minutes from the Orlando International Airport, five minutes from the Orange County Convention Center, and minutes from the major theme parks.

For more information about Grande Lakes Orlando, please visit www.grandelakes.com.

Follow Grande Lakes Orlando @grandelakesorlando on Instagram and grandelakesorlando on Facebook. Also, The Ritz-Carlton and JW Marriott on Twitter @RC_Orlando and @JW_Orlando, Instagram @ritzcarltonorlando and @jwmarriottorlando and Facebook ritzcarltonorlando and jwmarriottorlando.

For more information, visit www.grandelakes.com.

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SOURCE Grande Lakes Orlando