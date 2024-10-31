GRANDE LAKES ORLANDO UNVEILS HOLIDAY PROGRAMMING

Acclaimed Florida Resort Destination Announces the Return of their Celebrated Winter Programming and largest S'mores Bar in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Experience the magic of the holiday season at Grande Lakes Orlando , a stunning 500-acre luxury resort located within the headwaters of the Florida Everglades. Anchored by The Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes, and JW Marriott Orlando, Grande Lakes, this premier destination invites guests to celebrate the season in "grande" style. An exciting lineup of festive events awaits visitors, including the much-anticipated return of the Winter Wonderland Market, a beloved life-size gingerbread display, the interactive Gingerbread School, and an exciting end to 2024. Paired with the resort's award-winning dining options, Grande Lakes Orlando offers unforgettable holiday experiences for guests of all ages.

Endless Holiday Fun

Throughout December, guests can be immersed in holiday festivities across the resort, including the return of several beloved traditions: the second annual Winter Wonderland Market at JW Marriott Orlando, Teddy Bear Tea and the signature Gingerbread School at The Ritz-Carlton Orlando. The enchanting Winter Wonderland Market invites guests to stroll through European-inspired chalets offering traditional holiday treats, beverages, and local artisan crafts, with opportunities for children to enjoy face painting, train rides and crafts. The market will debut Orlando's Largest S'mores Bar – an interactive culinary experience where guests can build a decadent treat with an array of toppings. Indulge in premium ingredients such as artisanal chocolate, assorted marshmallows, and gourmet graham crackers, choose from a variety of unique add-ons like caramel drizzle, fresh berries and the option to accompany with hot chocolate, eggnog or mulled wine for an adult twist. A dedicated s'more butler assists you in creating the perfect s'more, offering tips, and ensuring everything is just to your liking. In addition, a magical surprise awaits as the Grande Lakes Orlando weather team predicts snowfall on the hour within the Winter Wonderland Market.

At the Gingerbread School, participants will team up with the resort's renowned pastry chefs to craft and decorate their own gingerbread houses, taking inspiration from the life-size gingerbread display in the lobby. Afterward, guests can head to the Lobby Lounge for Santa's Teddy Bear Tea, where they can enjoy delicious bites, crafting activities, live entertainment, and a special visit from Santa Claus himself.

Festive Spa and Wellness Cheer

Grande Lakes Orlando will also showcase a variety of wellness-focused holiday activities. Guests can indulge in seasonal pampering at The Ritz-Carlton Spa with treatments such as the Comfort and Joy Body Treatment, a soothing experience infused with the warm, inviting scents of cinnamon, clove, and orange. Guest of all ages and fitness levels can join the Gobbler 5K on November 28 or the Holiday GLO 5K on December 28, a fun run/walk event. Afterward, participants can rejuvenate with mimosas, healthy snacks, and post-race recovery, including stretching and massages using Theragun, provided by the resort's skilled therapists.

Ring in the New Year

As the year comes to a close, guests will ring in the New Year with a host of events across the resort. The Ritz-Carlton Lobby Lounge will offer an exclusive New Year's Eve Fireworks & Fizz soiree featuring champagne, seafood tower, party favors and premium seating to view the spectacular fireworks. Guests can also celebrate at the EvrBar Terrace complete with live music and a spectacular view of the lake and fireworks while savoring champagne and caviar. At midnight, the property will put on a fireworks display, lighting up the sky with vivid colors as the clock strikes midnight. For an exclusive firework watch party, guests are able to reserve a New Years Eve Cabana complete with breathtaking lakeside scenery and a front-row seat to the awe-inspiring fireworks display.

Holiday Cuisine Festivities

Grande Lakes Orlando invites guests to indulge in a taste of Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Years at one of the many world-class restaurants on-site. Those staying at the resort for Thanksgiving can begin their Thanksgiving morning with the timeless tradition of watching the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in the JW Studio followed by delicious culinary experiences such as the classic Thanksgiving dinner at MICHELIN-recommended Knife & Spoon or the MICHELIN-recommended, Primo. The two restaurants will additionally serve up Christmas themed cuisine the following month, with Primo offering a dinner rooted in Italian Christmas traditions, Feast of the Seven Fishes which will feature an array of exquisite fish and seafood dishes that honor the Italian-American way of celebrating the holiday. Additionally, the resort will offer a Cocktail Tour across the various food and beverage outlets, providing limited-time festive sips for guests. Following the holidays, guests can celebrate the end of 2024 with JW Marriott's chef tasting menu at Primo which features vibrant cocktails and decadent desserts. At midnight, diners can toast to the New Year on the Primo Terrace as they observe the dazzling fireworks.

Visitors are encouraged to take advantage of the resort's popular overnight packages including the "Grande Escape Package," which provides a daily resort credit of $50, and complimentary parking when using the code PSF. Guests can also choose from the "Advanced Purchase" package which is available 14 days prior to arrival and offers up to 20% savings with the code ADP.

For more information about Grande Lakes Orlando and its holiday programming and schedule of events, see the brochure linked here . To reserve a stay, visit www.grandelakes.com/ .

About Grande Lakes Orlando

Hidden in the heart of Orlando, Grande Lakes Orlando sits on 500 lush acres at the headwaters of the Florida Everglades. The resort features a 582-room Ritz-Carlton, 1,010-room JW Marriott hotel, the 40,000-square-foot Ritz-Carlton spa as well as three picture-perfect pools. The Ritz-Carlton Golf & Tennis Club, which hosts the PNC Championship, includes an 18-hole Greg Norman-designed championship golf course. A dozen celebrated dining venues throughout include Knife & Spoon, a steak and seafood restaurant led by award-winning chef John Tesar, and Primo, Mediterranean/Italian fare by multiple James Beard award-winning chef Melissa Kelly, a leader in the farm-to-fork movement. Grand Lakes Orlando restaurants source fresh ingredients from Whisper Creek Farm, an on-property 18,000-square-foot working farm, as well as on-site apiaries. The resort features a wide array of additional activities: kayaking, eco-tours on Shingle Creek, falconry, mountain biking and fishing school. Conference and meeting attendees have their pick of meeting space options located across 150,000 square feet plus more than 100,000 square feet of outdoor space. Grande Lakes is located 15 minutes from the Orlando International Airport, five minutes from the Orange County Convention Center and minutes from the major theme parks.

For more information, visit www.grandelakes.com .

