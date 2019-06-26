Grandma's Fireworks Recalls Fireworks Due to Violation of Federal Standards; Explosion and Burn Hazards

WASHINGTON, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2019/Grandmas-Fireworks-Recalls-Fireworks-Due-to-Violation-of-Federal-Standards-Explosion-and-Burn-Hazards

Recall Summary

Name of Product: Fireworks

Hazard: The recalled fireworks are overloaded with pyrotechnics intended to produce an audible effect, violating the federal regulatory standard for this product. Overloaded fireworks can result in a greater than expected explosion, posing explosion and burn hazards to consumers.

Remedy: Refund

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled fireworks and return them to Grandma's Fireworks for a full refund

Consumer Contact:

Grandma's Fireworks collect at 765-732-3866 anytime or email at gmasheila@woh.rr.com and hannonc@aol.com for more information.

Recall Details

Units: About 25,000

Description:

This recall involves 18 different consumer fireworks. The brand name, product name and the item number are printed on the outside wrapping of the firework.

Brand Product Name Item Number Price Sold For Clown Rise in the East CL1000 $24-36 a box, $2 individual None Listed Safe cracker No Model Listed $24-36 a box, $3 individual None Listed Angry Elf No Model Listed $39.99 a box None Listed Mamba No Model Listed $20.00 a box, $2 individual None Listed Crazy King KF0168 $20.00 a box, $2 individual None Listed POW! No Model Listed $32.99 a box None Listed Bang No Model Listed $32.99 a box None Listed Crazy Robot Flowers BW500 $24-36 a box, $3 individual None Listed Frog Balls FB5015 $50.00 a box None Listed Dragon Artillery (Assorted) W515B $30.00 a box None Listed Small Festival Balls N1000 $50.00 a box None Listed Cock Rises! FF5001 $50.00 a box None Listed Sammy's Best No Model Listed $24.00 a box None Listed Katherine's Catapult PF0402 $24.00 a pack Clown Heavy Bomber GX7502 $20.00 a pack None Listed Multiple Rocket No Model Listed $50.00 a pack None Listed Talon No Model Listed $40.00 a pack. None Listed Block Buster No Model Listed $24-36 a box, $3 individual

Incidents/Injuries: An 8 year old boy and a 12 year old boy found the broken end of a Talon rocket, lit it and were hurt. The 8 year old boy lost his hand.

Sold At: Grandma's Fireworks in West College Corner, Indiana from January 2009 through April 2019. There were no online sales.

Manufactured in: China

Note: The Oxford (Ohio) Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives investigated these fireworks and worked with CPSC to initiate this recall.

Footer

About U.S. CPSC:

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency's jurisdiction. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products - such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals – contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.

Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.

For more lifesaving information, follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC or sign up to receive our e-mail alerts. To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired.

CPSC Consumer Information Hotline

Contact us at this toll-free number if you have questions about a recall:

800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054)

Times: 8 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. ET; Messages can be left anytime

Call to get product safety and other agency information and to report unsafe products.

Media Contact

Please use the phone numbers below for all media requests.

Phone: 301-504-7908

Spanish: 301-504-7800

Recall Number: 19-147

SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

Related Links

http://www.cpsc.gov

